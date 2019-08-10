Gore briefs

The Ivan Court trained Silk cleared maiden ranks at her sixth start at Gore today.

The four year old Sir Lincoln mare has been placed in four of her first five starts and the win was overdue.

Court said the mare can be a bit of a handful and she has got keen in some of her previous starts.

She’s out of the Bettor’s Delight mare Brunswick which was unplaced in eight starts for Court.

He said he was confident he’d get a win both days when he took the mare to Nelson in June, but she was unlucky on both days finishing third and fourth.

At her last start at Addington she broke during the score up and missed the start by six lengths before driver Robbie Holmes took her to the lead with a lap to run. She was run down, finishing second by three quarters of a length.



Silk winning her first race at Gore today - Photo Bruce Stewart

Silk is likely to have a short break and be given light cart work to help settle her for her next set of race starts. Court predicts a good future for Silk.

He says she’ll be aimed at the $15,000 Ladyship Final which will be held on the Gore track on the 12th October.

Court has a Terror To Love gelding out of the mare which he says runs along nicely but is on the small side.

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Local mare Elva Jaccka won her fourth race for owners Charlie and Alisa Smaill and trainer Brett Gray.

The Tintin In America six year old hadn’t been sighted at early season workouts but Gray said her work during the week indicated she’d perform well today.



Elva Jaccka easily - Photo Bruce Stewart

After the early rush driver Brent Barclay had to settle Elva Jaccka three back on the inside as Star Ruler shot to the lead. At the 350 Barclay was able to move off the inside running line and was up quickly to challenge a tiring Star Ruler. Elva Jaccka just needed encouraging in the run home and Barclay didn’t have to activate the hood.

The winning margin was four and three quarters of a length and her time for the 2200 metres of 2-46.6 was the fastest of the day.

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Bettor’s Delight gelding Willison cemented his place in the first Nuggets Final when he won the Barclay-Ellis Racing Mobile Pace.

From a second row draw driver Sam Ottley settled Willison fourth last on the outside. With just over a lap to run Ottley decided to move forward and he flushed out third favourite Leap Of Faith. Ottley was left three wide when Leap Of Faith got to the lead inside the 600. But he didn’t panic and waited just before straightening up before pulling the ear plugs. The gelding gave plenty to wear down Leap Of Faith and won by a neck.

Jones says he’s a typical Bettors Delight: tough.



Willison beating Leap Of Faith - Photo Bruce Stewart

The three year old is out of Classical Art which won five races here as a three year old for Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen before heading to Australia. She won another seven races in Australia before being sent to stud. Willison is her first foal.

Jones bought the horse at the Australian Sales and says he’s currently the pick of his three year olds.

He’s owned by a host of owners whose names were all crammed into the race book.

The first Nuggets Final will be held at the Northern Southland meeting on 5th October and is worth $15,000.

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Well bred Spirit Of St Louis qualified nicely at Gore today.

The three year old gelding by Sweet Lou is trained by Graeme Anderson and was bred by Trevor Casey who shares in the ownership with some of Anderson’s regular clients including Pauline Gillan, Steve Pulley and Ray Chaklin. That trio also have shares in Eamon Maguire.

Spirit Of St Louis is out of the Art Major mare Spirit Of Art whose first foal Dracarys has won ten races in West Australia including the Group Three Two Year Old Gold Bracelet at Gloucester Park.



Spirit Of St Louis with Mathew Williamson qualifying at Gore today - Photo Bruce Stewart