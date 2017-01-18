Gorgeous is a golden girl

What is a Blue Hen harness racing mare?

“Blue hen mares produce high quality foals that will go on to produce high quality themselves.”

That’s just one explanation.

A number of mares quickly spring to mind but the mighty mare Scuse Me from New Zealand is the obvious right now in the southern hemisphere with her progeny dominating both in the sales ring plus on the racetrack.

Looking locally, Queensland has produced a number of quality broodmares including Lefty, Ark Maree and French Flair among others.

Lefty, a mare by Fake Left was recently inducted into the Queensland Harness Racing Hall of Fame for her deeds in the breeding barn while the legacy of Ark Maree will continue to prosper for many years to come.

French Flair has the honour of producing two millionaire performers in standout mares Miss Galvinator and Fleur De Lil.

Well, there is now another member of the Queensland “Golden Girls” in the shape of Bronski Gorgeous.

And just like Lefty, Bronski Gorgeous is a daughter of the incomparable Fake Left from the Land Grant mare Promise.

On the racetrack, Bronski Gorgeous was a jet and won 23 races while being placed on another 42 occasions before retiring with more than $210,000 in stakes.

Her biggest victory came via the 2004 4yo QBRED Triad Mares Final at Albion Park while she was also placed in the Gr.1 Queensland Oaks behind star Sydney filly Ashlees Babe and Lara Croft.

But her deeds in the breeding barn are most memorable.

From 7 foals to race – 7 winners!

The latest winner came yesterday (Tuesday) at Albion Park when Private Bronski obliterated her rivals in the Sure Duz Mosquito Candle Pace in a time of 1:55.0.

Private Bronski is a four-year-old daughter of super sire Art Major and she now joins her full brothers in Major, General, Brigadier and Admiral as a winner through this golden cross.

And all the ‘boys’ have been better than average.

Major Bronski won 13 of his 24 starts and banked $94k before injury cut short his career, General Bronski won 17 from 63 starts ($160k), Brigadier Bronski won 18 of his 94 starts ($209k) while Admiral Bronski won 15 of his 61 starts ($169k).

Breeze On Bronski (by Mcardle ) and Sombronskisomwhere (by Somebeachsomewhere ) are her other winners.

Still to come is a two-year-old Mach Three filly which is named Bronski Mackenzie who is in work with Vicki Rasmussen and Shane Graham.

Her latest progeny is an Art Major colt which is now a yearling.

And the man behind Bronski Gorgeous is none other than the internationally experienced Stuart Hunter.