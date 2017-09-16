Track receives over $25,000 in fire donations

Goshen, NY - In response to the devastating fire at Goshen Historic Track on August 23, the harness racing industry and local community have generously donated over $25,000 to the National Historic Landmark. The board of directors of Goshen Historic Track are pleased to announce that nearly 100 individuals and organizations have already contributed to the rebuilding effort, with more cash and checks rolling in almost daily.

Track President Steve Jones noted, "The outpouring of generosity has been overwhelming. We are collectively grateful for the recognition that the sport places in our institution and equally moved that people have stepped up financially. We truly appreciate each and every donation."

The United States Harness Writers Association led the way with a $5,000 donation. The Standardbred Owners Association of New York and the National Philanthropic Trust were both a close second with a checks for $2,500 each.

In addition, Steve Arnold; A. S. Field; Paul Kelley Racing Stable; North American Gentlemen Drivers Assoc.; LAN Associates; the Monticello Harness Horsemen's Assoc.; Goldstein, Lieberman & Company LLC; and Jan Johnson (Continental Stables) each donated $1,000.

$500 donations were received from: Barbara George; Ada Jean Ackerman; Darke County (OH) Harness Horsemen; Marion Jean Wellwood; along with many for $250, $100, $50 and $25.

Although the blacksmith shop and one of the historic stables was a total loss, the facility and its supporters are resilient, with horses still stabled at the training center back on the track the following morning.

Goshen Historic Track has been hosting Standardbreds since 1838 and is the oldest active harness racing track in the world. Donations will go toward rebuilding and preserving the National Historic Landmark and keeping the tradition of harness racing alive.

For additional information, or to make a donation, please call (845) 294-5333; Email: info@GoshenHistoricTrack.com, or send a check to Goshen Historic Track, 44 Park Place, Goshen, NY 10924.

from Goshen Historic Track