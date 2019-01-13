Gotland remains unbeaten, 6 for 6

Gotland remains unbeaten now in six starts and with earnings of 206,100€

January 12, 2019 - Three year old fillies began the Paris-Vincennes day in the monte Prix de Montreuil but the real harness racing action came in the Prix Maurice de Gheest.

The featured Prix Maurice de Gheest (Gr. II, purse 100,000€, 200 meters, 12 starters) went to the 1.3/1 favorite Gotland (3m Ready Cash -Sanawa) that remained unbeaten now in six starts and with earnings of 206,100€.

Eric Raffin teamed the Philippe Allaire trainee that he also owns.

J-P Guay bred this fine colt that scored on the front in 1.15.7kr off comfortable fractions.

4.6/1 General du Parc (3m Lejacque d’Houlbec -Amazone du Parc) rallied strongly got second with Alexandre Abrivard up for trainer Frederic Prat.

Third was 4.9/1 and another Allaire trainee, Gatsby Perrine (3m Bird Parker- Unabella Perrine), that was bred and is owned by J-F Mary and reined today by Anthony Barrier.

Fourth was 21/1 Get Happy (3m Bird Parker -Rasta Perrine) that was also bred by J-F Mary, now owned by Elisabeth Allaire, trained by Philippe Allaire and with J.Ph. Monclin aboard.

Another Allaire trainee, the well-regarded Granon Vedaquais, was a miscue dq.

This Prix Maurice de Gheest

The Gr. III Prix du Forez (purse 80,000€, 2700 meters, eight starters) brought out some salty trotteurs and trainer Jean Michel Bazire secured the top two checks, first with the 1/5 odds favorite Cleangame (7g Ouragon de Celland -Red Bell) that he reined for owner J.M. Rancoule.

Cleangame won for the 20th time in 34 career starts, now for 636,470€ earned.

Stablemate and 4/1 odds Ble du Gers (8g Quinoa du Gers -Moorea) was second driven by Alexandre Abrivard for the Bazire/Rancoule team.

25/1 Cobra Bleu (7m Fortuna Fant -Nuit Irisee) rallied strongly for third with trainer Pierre Vercruysse teaming for breeder/owner Nathalie Chapdelaine.

The Gr. II Prix de Croix (purse 100,000€, 2850 meters distance handicap, 12 European starters) was another great race for upper lever performers.

Victory went to 8.3/1 Vainqueur RP (5m Infinitif -Global Affair) timed in 1.14kr with Eric Raffin aboard.

The Frode Hamre trainee is owned by Richard Pedersen of Norway and he scored in his second start in France and raised his career earnings to 330,865€.

The 25 meter handicapped Erming d’Oliverie (5f Scipion du Goutier -Theze d’Oliverie) was second for teamster Franck Nivard, trainer Franck Leblanc and owner Ecurie de l’Oliverie and this one was timed in 1.13.5kr, and off at 3.9/1 despite the distance penalty.

10/1 Express Jet (5m Goetmals Wood -Run For Jet) was a game third after setting the pace for trainer/driver Pierre Vercruysse.

The 7/10 favorite Enino du Pommereux (5m Coktail Jet ) was fourth with J-M Bazire driving for trainer Sylvain Roger and owner Noel Lolic.

Three year old fillies began the Paris-Vincennes day in the monte Prix de Montreuil (purse 38,000€, 2700 meters 11 starters).

Making her first start for money a winning one was the 1.7/1 favorite Guerilla de Simm (3f Brillantissime -Poupee Charmeuse) with Yoann Lebourgeois in the irons for owner/trainer Philippe Allaire.

Race time was 1.17.1kr. 4.8/1 Guerleq Seven (3f Gazouillis ) was second for Eric Raffin, the jockey for J-M Baudouin.

Third was 36/1 Grandissima (3f Viking de Val ) with Mlle. Mathilde Collet up for breeder/owner Jean Pierre Dubois and trainer Stephane Meunier.

The Quinte+ this day was the Prix de Joinville (purse 39,000€, 2700 meters, 16 starters) with longshots at the top timed in 1.14.6kr. 7.2/1 Desir du Bois (6g Neoh Jiel ) scored for Eric Raffin, his second life win in 48 starts.

86/1 Diabolo Criscani (6m Nahar de Beval ) held second for Francois Lagadeuc and 16/1 Danube Meslois (6g Timoko ) took third for driver Franck Nivard.

13/1 Djohn and 14/1 Disco d’Occagnes completed the top five and the exact order Q+ payoff was 477,910.40€ for the 2€ wager and there was a single winning ticket.

Thomas H. Hicks