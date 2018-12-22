Ready Cash two-year-old remains unbeaten

Gotland driven by Eric Raffin, owned and trained by Philippe Allaire

December 21, 2018 - Gotland (2m Ready Cash -Sanawa) remained unbeaten in five starts winning today’s Gr. II Prix Emmanuel Margouty (purse 120,000€, 2175 meters, eight starters all two-year old colts) at Vincennes clocked in 1.14.9kr and with harness racing driver Eric Raffin up.

This 7/10 favorite is owned and trained by Philippe Allaire and was bred by J-P Guay.

He now has earnings of 161,100€.

5.8/1 General du Parc (2m Lajacque l’Houlbec -Amazone du Parc) was a gaining second for Alexandre Abrivard and trainer Frederic Pratt.

The race winner’s stablemates followed, with third to 4.9/1 Gatsby Perrine (2m Bird Parker -Unabella Perrine) with Anthony Barrier up for trainer Allaire and breeder/owner J-F Mary; and fourth to 8.8/1 Get Happy (2m Bird Parker -Rasta Perrine) that J.Ph. Monclin reined for Allaire and owner Elisabeth Allaire. J-F Mary bred this one as well.

Thomas H. Hicks