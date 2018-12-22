Day At The Track

Ready Cash two-year-old remains unbeaten

07:01 AM 22 Dec 2018 NZDT
Gotland, harness racing Gotland, harness racing
Gotland with happy connections
Le Trot Photo
Gotland driven by Eric Raffin, owned and trained by Philippe Allaire
Le Trot Photo

December 21, 2018 - Gotland (2m Ready Cash-Sanawa) remained unbeaten in five starts winning today’s Gr. II Prix Emmanuel Margouty (purse 120,000€, 2175 meters, eight starters all two-year old colts) at Vincennes clocked in 1.14.9kr and with harness racing driver Eric Raffin up.

This 7/10 favorite is owned and trained by Philippe Allaire and was bred by J-P Guay.

He now has earnings of 161,100€.

5.8/1 General du Parc (2m Lajacque l’Houlbec-Amazone du Parc) was a gaining second for Alexandre Abrivard and trainer Frederic Pratt.

The race winner’s stablemates followed, with third to 4.9/1 Gatsby Perrine (2m Bird Parker-Unabella Perrine) with Anthony Barrier up for trainer Allaire and breeder/owner J-F Mary; and fourth to 8.8/1 Get Happy (2m Bird Parker-Rasta Perrine) that J.Ph. Monclin reined for Allaire and owner Elisabeth Allaire. J-F Mary bred this one as well.

Thomas H. Hicks

