Gotland among the Groupe winners

Three groupe level events graced the Tuesday Paris-Vincennes program and produced exciting harness racing action.

The Prix Camilla (Gr. III, purse 70,000€, 13 European starters) began the groupe tests and 4.1/1 Filou l’Auvergnier (4m Real de Lou -Quira l’Auvergnier) scored in 1.12.8kr for reinsman Kevin Leblanc, trainer Franck Leblanc and owner Ecurie du Grand Buisson.

It was the seventh career victory for Filou in 16 starts and his life earnings increased to 164,410€. 15/1 Lover Boy (4m Conway Hall -Merlot DK) was second for Alexandre Abrivard and 9/1 Inspector Bros (4g Pastor Stephen ) took third for pilot Franck Nivard . The 9/10 favorite City Guide was seventh.

The Gr. III Prix Heraclite (purse 70,000€, 2850 meters, nine European starters) was next and 1.7/1 Flora Quick (4f Prodigious -Star Quick) held on for close victory, reined by Gabriele Gelormini for Ecurie Quick Star and trainer Malik Esper. Flora won for the sixth time in 19 career starts now for 166,750€ earned.



Flora Quick - LeTrot photo



3.9/1 Fortuna Pride (4f Ready Cash ) took second for Franck Nivard and the 1.6/1 favorite Fiorentina Somolli (4f Love You ) was third with Matthieu Abrivard the teamster.

The three-year olds next took center stage in the Prix Kalma (Gr. II, purse 100,000€, 2700 meters, 10 starters) with victory to the 5/10 favorite Gotland (3m Ready Cash -Sanawa) timed in 1.14.6kr and reined by Eric Raffin for owner/trainer Philippe Allaire .



Gotland - LeTrot photo

J-P Guay bred the now winner eight times in nine lifetime starts for career earnings of 296,100€. He is a classy colt from a good mare. 3.2/1 Golden Bridge (3m Ready Cash -Usenza) took second with Yoann Lebourgeois up for trainer Allaire and breeder/owner Michel Tessier. Gassman d’Essa (3m Quido du Goutier) was third at 62/1 odds with Franck Nivard up for trainer Christophe Marie.

The 4.9/1 third betting choice General du Parc finished seventh.