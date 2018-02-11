VINCENNES, FR - The great mare Belina Josselyn (7f Love You-Lezira Joselyn), off at 5.2/1, with trainer J-M Bazire up, won the Grand Prix de France today, the second leg of the 2018 France Triple Crown, with a powerful stretch drive to nip the game pacesetter Bold Eagle on the line.

Timed in 1.10.2kr (fractions 1.06.5kr at 1500 to go; 1.08.9kr at the 1000; 1.10.3kr with 500 remaining), a new race record having lowered the 1.10.3kr of Ready Cash in 2011.

Belina rallied late and five wide after being shuffled back from post three to record her 18th career win in 46 starts now for €1,442,230 earned for breeder/owner Yvan Bernard.

Timone EK led early and then 1.2/1 favorite Bold Eagle (7m Ready Cash-Reethi Rah Jet) moved three wide to the lead for Franck Nivard on a quick front 600 meters.

The Eagle continued on the lead with 46/1 Wild Honey, Timone EK and then 2.1/1 Propulsion in pursuit, with 54/1 Ringostarr Treb working closer from post 15. Belina then got loose for Bazire and mounted her relentless wide charge in the lane for the narrow score over Bold Eagle.

Between these two horses going to the wire was Propulsion (7m Muscle Hill-Danae) for the Orjan Kihlstom, Daniel Reden and Stall Zet team to grab third place by just a half length.

The 31/1 Briac Dark (7m Prince Gede-Queen des Charmes) took fourth for Matthieu Abrivard, trainer Thierry Duvaldestin and owner Guy Barou. Ringostarr Treb (8m Classic Photo-Farsalo Egral) flattened to be fifth for Gabriele Gelormini, Jerry Riordan and EVAM Racing. The 39/1 Uza Josselyn (7f Love You-Teza Josselyn) and 46./1 Wild Honey (6f Cantab Hall-U Wanna Lindy) completed the top seven.