Gr, I Kymi Grand Prix lineup set

June 23, 2020 - The lineup is set for Saturday June 27 Gr. I UET Masters Kymi Grand Prix at Kouvola, that includes ten solid harness racing performers including recent important winners, Antonio Tabac (Norrbottens Stora Prix), Handsome Brad (Jamtlands Stora Pris), Moni Viking (Harper Hanovers) and Ble du Gers (Oslo Grand Prix).

The speed record is 1.11.0kr set in 2017 by Carabinieri handled by Johan Untersteiner.

Last year the winner was Racing Mange in 1.11.7kr with Joakim Lovgren up.

Multiple race winners are the Spanish champion Trebol in 2015 and 2016 and Commander Crowe in 2009 and 2012.

Kymi Grand Prix 2,100 meter autostart



1) Moni Viking – Pierre Vercruysse

2) Ble du Gers – Jos Verbeeck

3) Vitruvio – Björn Goop

4) Makethemark – Santtu Raitala

5) Handsome Brad – Carl Johan Jepson

6) Whole Lotta Love – Philippe Daugeard

7) Antonio Tabac – Olli Koivunen

8) Racing Mange – Joakim Lövgren

9) Cokstile – Christoffer Eriksson

10) Chief Orlando – Antti Teivainen

Förstapris: drygt en miljon kronor

Thomas H. Hicks