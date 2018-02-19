Day At The Track

Daughter of Timoko wins €200,000 Group 1

12:54 PM 19 Feb 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Folelli, harness racing Folelli (3f Timoko-Andree d’Ecajeul)
Upset victory by 15/1 Folelli (3f Timoko-Andree d’Ecajeul) with Alexandre Abrivard up.
PMU/Le Trot Photo
Folelli (3f Timoko-Andree d’Ecajeul)
Le Trot Photo

The day’s featured Gr. I Prix Comte Pierre de Montesson at Vincennes (Criterium des Jeunes, purse €200,000, 2700 meters, three year old open), resulted in an upset harness racing victory by 15/1 Folelli (3f Timoko-Andree d’Ecajeul) with Alexandre Abrivard up. Frederic Pratt is trainer/breeder of this one that Flavien Pratt owns.

Race time was 1.14.5kr.

37/1 Fend la Bise (3f Prince Gede-Una Prima Steed) was second for trainer/driver Franck Anne and owner Ecurie AB Trot. 51/1 Fabriz du Gite (3m Tabriz du Gite-Salamandre du Gite) was home third driven by Franck Ouvrie. 20/1 File Gin (3m Repeat Love) and 4/1 Follow You (3m Ready Cash-Mara Bourbon) completed the top five.

There were five dq’s and they included 1.3/1 Fly With Us, 9/1 Feeling Cash 7.5/1 Fastissime.

Folelli - 2018 Youth Criterium - Vincennes

Brazil day festivities of music, dance and racing included the Prix de la Lusophonie “Finistere” (purse €80,000, 2850 meters, ten starters) and this victory went to 1.13.9kr timed and 25/1 odds Danae de la Frette (5g Quaro-Queen de la Frette) with Adrien Lamy up for trainer Franck Leblanc and Ecurie du Grand Buisson. 2.2/1 Deesse des Landes (5f Millenium Wood-Tifosa) was second for L.M. David, the owner/trainer/driver. 19/1 Daylight (5f Prodigious-Ilexia) took third for Jean Philippe Dubois.

The Brazil Carnival got rolling surrounding the Quinte+ of the day. The Q+ Prix du Bresil (purse €54,000, 2700 meters, 18 European starters) went to 13/1 Valfleury (9g Memphis du Rib-Idague) with trainer Thierry Duvaldestin up, timed in 1.14kr. 8.6/1 Diamond (8g Classic Photo-Gala dei Bessi) with reinsman Matthieu Abrivard held second for driver Paul Hagoort and Ecurie Mille Fleurs. 33/1 Agi de Crennes (8f Joyou d’Amour), 36/1 Twitter (9g Offshore Dream) and 2/1 Siebella Park (7f Varenne) rounded out the top five finishers. Festivities of Brazil Day at the hippodrome surrounded this race.

The very impressive Davidson du Pont (5m Pacha du Pont-Laguna du Pont) recorded an easy victory in the Gr. II Prix Ovide Moulinet (purse €120,000, 2700 meters) for trainer/driver Jean-Michel Bazire and Ecurie Albert Rayon.  This 1.1/1 favorite was timed in 1.13.4kr off soft fractions (1.16.1kr at 1500 remaining; 1.14.8kr at the 1000 and 1.14kr with 500 to go) on the front. 2.8/1 Django Riff (5m Ready Cash-Rasta Perrine) was second for Yoann Lebourgeois, trainer Philippe Allaire and breeder/owner Elisabeth Allaire. 5.7/1 Diego Sautonne (5m Look de Star-Olympe Sautonne) took third with Matthieu Abrivard up for breeder/owner Marielle Touillet.  Davidson du Pont is a horse to watch in this and future years.

The Gr. III Prix Rio Conseils et Credits (purse €100,000, 2700 meters, four year olds) went to the rallying 1.14.2kr timed and 12/1 odds Voltaire Gifont (4m Quaker Jet-Realm of Fancy). Legendary Pietro Gubellini reined the winner for trainer Cristian Rizzo and owner Mme. Catarina Ballini. 5.2/1 Elvis Madrik (4g Overtrick-Tequila Dara) held second for Frack Nivard and trainer/owner Jean Michel Baudouin. Third was 12/1 Espella Vedaquais (4f Thorens Vedaquais-Marie Blanche) driven by Yoann Lebourgeois for owner/trainer Philippe Allaire.

8.2/1 Vrai Voyou (9g Gazouillis-Oranginette) took the Gr. III monte Prix SLCR (purse €110,000, 2175 meters, European eligibles) timed in a sharp 1.11.2kr off quick fractions (1.09.1kr at the 1500 to go mark; 1.10.2 at the 1000 and 1.11.1kr with 500 remaining). Adrien Lamy was in the irons for owner/trainer P.E.  Mary.  Favored Val Royal (9m Capriccio-Quarda du Rib) took second for Eric Raffin, trainer J-M Bazire and breeder/owner Ecurie des Charmes. 9/1 Valse de Reve (9f Mister President-Nouba Houba) took third for jockey Guillaume Martin and trainer Alain Roussel.

The Prix Mediatica (purse €36,000, 2100 meters autostart, 13 starters) showcased a 1.13.2kr timed victory for 2.3/1 Diaghilev (5m Goetmals Wood-Qadidja) driven by trainer/owner Jorgen Westholm and Team Westholm AB. 6/1 Diamant d’Isques (5m Rolling d’Heripre) was second for Gabriele Gelormini.

A special annual event near the end of the Winter Meet at Paris-Vincennes is the Prix des Trotteurs Sang-Froid (purse €20,000, 2100 meters autostart, 12 international coldbloods) and 4.9/1 Josveis (9g Viesker) driven by Antti Ojanpera for owner Paul Lindgren of Finland. Race time was 1.25.3kr. 5.3/1 Tand Tuff (9m Jarvsofaks) was a just beaten second for driver J.Ph. Monclin, trainer J-O Persson (the trainer of Jarvsofaks) and owner Christer Lindstrom of Sweden.

Next Sunday at Vincennes is the third leg of the Triple Crown that is the Prix de Paris for €400,000 and contested over 4150 meters.

Thomas H. Hicks

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Racing season at Saratoga kicks off
19-Feb-2018 11:02 AM NZDT
Walter White breaks through
19-Feb-2018 11:02 AM NZDT
Meadowlands cancels after three races
18-Feb-2018 15:02 PM NZDT
Heza Thrill N tops night in $24,000 Open
18-Feb-2018 15:02 PM NZDT
Rockin Ron is back at The Meadowlands
18-Feb-2018 00:02 AM NZDT
3,000 wins for driver Ryan Anderson
17-Feb-2018 18:02 PM NZDT
Safe from Terror in easy $40,000 Open
17-Feb-2018 18:02 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News