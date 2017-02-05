Gr. III Prix d’Avignon to Derby de Souvigne

February 4, 2017 - Michel Lenoir teamed his trainee Derby de Souvigne (4g Othello Bourbon -Sata Jesselyn) to a rallying 33/1 harness racing victory in today’s Gr. III Prix d’Avignon (purse €85,000, 2100 meters autostart, 10 four year olds).

Gerard Simon owns the now five time winner for €137,490 earned.

13/1 Drageur (4m Speedy Blue -Tilda) was second for Mathieu Mottier, also breeder, and owner/trainer Dominqie Mottier. 5.5/1 Danae de la Frette (4f Quaro -Queen de la Frette) was third for Franck Nivard and Franck Leblanc with fourth to 4.6/1 Dancing Love reined by Bernard Piton.

The 1.8/1 favorite Dreamoko was disqualified. Race time was 1.13.2kr.