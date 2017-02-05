Day At The Track

Gr. III Prix d’Avignon to Derby de Souvigne

07:24 AM 05 Feb 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Derby de Souvigne and connections
Derby de Souvigne and connections
Le Trot Photo

February 4, 2017 - Michel Lenoir teamed his trainee Derby de Souvigne (4g Othello Bourbon-Sata Jesselyn) to a rallying 33/1 harness racing victory in today’s Gr. III Prix d’Avignon (purse €85,000, 2100 meters autostart, 10 four year olds).

Gerard Simon owns the now five time winner for €137,490 earned.

13/1 Drageur (4m Speedy Blue-Tilda) was second for Mathieu Mottier, also breeder, and owner/trainer Dominqie Mottier. 5.5/1 Danae de la Frette (4f Quaro-Queen de la Frette) was third for Franck Nivard and Franck Leblanc with fourth to 4.6/1 Dancing Love reined by Bernard Piton. 

The 1.8/1 favorite Dreamoko was disqualified. Race time was 1.13.2kr.

Thomas H. Hicks

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

A Post Time with Mike and Mike special
05-Feb-2017 07:02 AM NZDT
Muscle Diamond all the way
04-Feb-2017 21:02 PM NZDT
Mares Open to Safe From Terror
04-Feb-2017 21:02 PM NZDT
Shark Gesture lass takes $45,000 Open
04-Feb-2017 16:02 PM NZDT
Dover Downs extra 2/3/17
04-Feb-2017 15:02 PM NZDT
Eight Spring Series for young horses
04-Feb-2017 14:02 PM NZDT
Perfect Rendition is still perfect
04-Feb-2017 14:02 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News