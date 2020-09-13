Day At The Track

Gr. I Prix de Normandie to Flamme du Goutier

03:22 AM 13 Sep 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Harness racing
Winner's circle stand for the Prix de Normandie
LeTrot photo

Today’s Groupe I Prix de Normandie (monte, purse 170,000€, 3000 meters, 14 starters five year olds) at Paris-Vincennes saw 6.9/1 Flamme du Goutier (5f Ready Cash-Utopie du Goutier) rally to victory timed in 1.12.7kr.

Antoine Wiels handled the now 10 time winner in 27 career starts for trainer Thierry Duvaldestin. Ecurie Saint Martin owns the now winner of 251,320€.

The 1.7/1 second choice Fleche Bourbon (5f Saxo de Vandel-Uzane Josselyn) was a game second after setting the pace for jockey Alexandre Abrivard, trainer Sebastien Guarato and Ecurie du Haras de Saint Martin.

The 1.6/1 odds favorite Feeling Cash (5m Ready Cash-Royale Star) was a distant third for Eric Raffin, trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Carlos Lerner. 143/1 Forever Speed and 127/1 Flore de Janeiro completed the top five finishers.

Flamme du Goutier

200 meters out

 

LeTrot files/photos

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

 

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

NJSS final to JK Finendandy
13-Sep-2020 08:09 AM NZST
Paddock protocols for Hollywood Dayton
13-Sep-2020 08:09 AM NZST
Mobile Sports Betting goes live in Illinois
13-Sep-2020 04:09 AM NZST
Test Of Faith is not just a pretty face
13-Sep-2020 02:09 AM NZST
Stakes action at Harrah's Hoosier Park
13-Sep-2020 00:09 AM NZST
Big pools guaranteed at Big M
13-Sep-2020 00:09 AM NZST
O'Brien new Executive Director of SOA/NY
13-Sep-2020 00:09 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News