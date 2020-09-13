Gr. I Prix de Normandie to Flamme du Goutier

Today’s Groupe I Prix de Normandie (monte, purse 170,000€, 3000 meters, 14 starters five year olds) at Paris-Vincennes saw 6.9/1 Flamme du Goutier (5f Ready Cash -Utopie du Goutier) rally to victory timed in 1.12.7kr.

Antoine Wiels handled the now 10 time winner in 27 career starts for trainer Thierry Duvaldestin. Ecurie Saint Martin owns the now winner of 251,320€.

The 1.7/1 second choice Fleche Bourbon (5f Saxo de Vandel -Uzane Josselyn) was a game second after setting the pace for jockey Alexandre Abrivard, trainer Sebastien Guarato and Ecurie du Haras de Saint Martin.

The 1.6/1 odds favorite Feeling Cash (5m Ready Cash-Royale Star) was a distant third for Eric Raffin, trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Carlos Lerner. 143/1 Forever Speed and 127/1 Flore de Janeiro completed the top five finishers.

Flamme du Goutier

200 meters out

LeTrot files/photos