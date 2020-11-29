Day At The Track

Gr. II Konung Carl XVI at Solvalla

07:48 AM 30 Nov 2020 NZDT
November 28, 2020 - Very Kronos (6m Ready Cash-Glide About-Yankee Glide), off at 7.6/1 odds, rallied late in the lane to win the harness racing Gr. II International Konung Paul XVI (purse 57,960€, 2140 meters autostart) last evening timed in 1.10.9kr.

Erik Adielsson teamed this Svante Bath trainee to his 21st career victory in 40 starts for 3,304,559SEK in life earnings.

His dam Glide About was bred by Kentuckiana Farms and took a record of 3, 1:54.2 winning US$291,650.

Cyber Lane (7g Raja Mirchi-Sybaris Hanover-Cantab Hall) was game second as the 1.7/1 favorite with trainer Johan Untersteiner aboard.

Third home was 16.5/1 Antonio Trot (7g Orlando Vici-Outside Interest-Lindy Lane) with Bjorn Goop at the lines for trainer Timo Nurmos.

Zarenne FAS (5m Varenne) and Milligan’s School (7m Yankee Glide) captured the next two checks.

Race replay - https://www.atg.se/video/archive/667307077152/vinnare_2020-11-28_5_10

Thomas H. Hicks


 
