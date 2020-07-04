Gr. II tests held at Vincennes

Gu d’Heripre (4m Coktail Jet -Vedetta d’Heripre) was an impressive winner this day at Paris-Vincennes in the Gr. II Prix Phaeton (purse 85,000€, 2700 meters, four-year old males).

Off at 1.6/1 odds the 1.13.4kr timed winner was teamed with Franck Nivard by trainer Philippe Billard for Ecurie d’Heripre. This was his ninth career victory now for 326,000€ earned. 2.2/1 Gelati Cut (4m Coktail Jet -Variety Cut) was second for Alexandre Abrivard and trainer R.C. Larue. 14/1 Girolamo (4m Uriel Speed -Seduction d’Anama) took third for pilot Franck Ouvrie and the Sylvain Roger/Noel Lolic team.

Gu d’Heripre

The Q+ Prix Paul Leguerney (Gr. II, purse 85,000€, 2700 meters, four year old females) was next up and victory went to 3.2/1 Green Grass (4f Bold Eagle -Tootsie Smiling) clocked in 1.13.1kr and in rein to Mathieu Mottier. Sebastien Guarato trains this winner for owner Sebastien Dewulf. She earned her ninth career victory and raised her career earnings to 457,650€.

The 7/1 Gemme de Busset (4f Brillantissime- Ovelinotte d’Ylea) and reinsman David Thomain was second with third to 14/1 Goulette (4f Up And Quick -Talida du Vivier) teamed with Franck Nivard.

Green Grass

The Quinte+ payoff was 30,996.80€ and the Q+ pool was 2,802,119€.

Ahead on the weekend is the re-emergence of Cleangame in a Gr. II event at Vichy. His chief rivals are likely his JMB stablemates Bel Avis and Dreambreaker. See below.

19:15 C1 - GRAND PRIX DU CONSEIL MUNICIPAL 90 000€ - July 4 at Vichy

Groupe II - Attelé - 2950m

Course Internationale

Pour 4 à 10 ans inclus. - Recul de 25 m. à 450.000.

Sont seules admises à driver les personnes ayant gagné au moins trente-cinq courses

(en étant titulaire d'une autorisation de monter à titre professionnel).

A race previously missed was Best Of Bourbon (9g Ready Cash -Herba Bourbon) in the monte Prix de Coulombs at Caen (purse 24,000€, 2450 meters distance handicap). In this race he overcame a 25-meter handicap to win in record time of 1.12.1kr over 2475 meters. Morgane Blot was the winning jockey for trainer Vincent Jurry. He was off at 126/1 odds and secured his 12th career win now for 211,950€ earned.

LeTrot, PMU files/photos