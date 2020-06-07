Day At The Track

Gr. III Grand National du Trot Paris Turf

03:42 AM 07 Jun 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Calou Renardiere
Calou Renardiere
Paris Turf Photo

June 3, 2020 - Calou Renardiere (8g Lets Go Along-Rosee Renardiere), off at 4.7/1 odds, took this sixth leg of the harness racing Gr. III Grand National du Trot Paris Turf (purse 75,000€, 2850 meters distance handicap, 16 starters) raced at Laval.

Eric Raffin teamed this J.M. Baudouin trainee that was timed in 1.13.6kr.

The 5.6/1 Dollar Soyer (7g Phlegyas-Quinoa Soyer) was second for pilot Anthony Barrier and trainer Gregory Thorel.

Defi Pierji (7g Roc Meslois) was third for Leo Abrivard.

Divine Mesloise (7f The Best Madrik) and 25 meter handicapped Drole de Jet (7m Coktail Jet) completed the top five.

Calou Renardiere

 

Thomas H. Hicks

 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Two-Year-Old Qualifiers at Delaware, Ohio
07-Jun-2020 06:06 AM NZST
An eye-popping 1:47.4 in return to racing
06-Jun-2020 17:06 PM NZST
Live stream available for Baby Races
06-Jun-2020 15:06 PM NZST
Meadows qualifying races
06-Jun-2020 09:06 AM NZST
First dates of revised NYSS calendar
06-Jun-2020 07:06 AM NZST
Scioto Downs eclipses $2 million Thursday
06-Jun-2020 02:06 AM NZST
Yonkers Raceway Qualifiers
06-Jun-2020 02:06 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News