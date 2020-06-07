June 3, 2020 - Calou Renardiere (8g Lets Go Along-Rosee Renardiere), off at 4.7/1 odds, took this sixth leg of the harness racing Gr. III Grand National du Trot Paris Turf (purse 75,000€, 2850 meters distance handicap, 16 starters) raced at Laval.
Eric Raffin teamed this J.M. Baudouin trainee that was timed in 1.13.6kr.
The 5.6/1 Dollar Soyer (7g Phlegyas-Quinoa Soyer) was second for pilot Anthony Barrier and trainer Gregory Thorel.
Defi Pierji (7g Roc Meslois) was third for Leo Abrivard.
Divine Mesloise (7f The Best Madrik) and 25 meter handicapped Drole de Jet (7m Coktail Jet) completed the top five.
Calou Renardiere
Thomas H. Hicks