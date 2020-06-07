June 3, 2020 - Calou Renardiere (8g Lets Go Along -Rosee Renardiere), off at 4.7/1 odds, took this sixth leg of the harness racing Gr. III Grand National du Trot Paris Turf (purse 75,000€, 2850 meters distance handicap, 16 starters) raced at Laval.

Eric Raffin teamed this J.M. Baudouin trainee that was timed in 1.13.6kr.

The 5.6/1 Dollar Soyer (7g Phlegyas -Quinoa Soyer) was second for pilot Anthony Barrier and trainer Gregory Thorel.

Defi Pierji (7g Roc Meslois ) was third for Leo Abrivard.

Divine Mesloise (7f The Best Madrik ) and 25 meter handicapped Drole de Jet (7m Coktail Jet ) completed the top five.

Calou Renardiere

Thomas H. Hicks