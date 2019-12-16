Day At The Track

Gr. III Prix Oscar Collard held at Vincennes

07:32 AM 16 Dec 2019 NZDT
Violetto Jet, harness racing
Violetto Jet wins the Gr. III Prix Oscar Collard
Le Trot Photo

The Gr. III Prix Oscar Collard (purse 80,000€, 2100 meters autostart, 15 starters) at the Hippodrome Paris-Vincennes today went to 1.11.6kr timed and 2.8/1 odds Violetto Jet (5m From Above-Nocciolaia Jet) with Franck Nivard at the lines for trainer Philippe Billard and Scuderia d’Alessandro Raffaelo Sel.

His career earnings advanced to 277,442€.

The 1.6/1 Velvey Gio (5g Nad Al Sheba-Mind Wise As) took second for Bjorn Goop and trainer Magnes Dahlen.

10/1 Éclair du Mirel (5m Orlando Vici) was third handled by Matthieu Abrivard for trainer Suzanna Vachet.

20/1 Elvis du Vallon rallied for fourth ahead of 30/1 Heart of Steel (5g Cantab Hall).

Violetto Jet and winning connections 

Dreambreaker (6g Offshore Dream-Brooke Boko) returned to victory lane as the 7/10 favorite for trainer/driver Jean Michel Bazire.

The time was 1.12.2kr and the race was the Quinte+ Prix Michel Thoury (purse 67,000€, 2100 meters autostart, 16 starters).

Dreambreaker won for the eighth time in 24 starts, now for 361,378€ earned.

The 29/1 Usain Henna (9m Super Light) was second ahead of 12/1 Unique Juni (6f Uptown Yankee).

7/1 Be One des Thirons and 21/1 Doum Jenilou completed the top five and set up a 13,427.60€ exact order payoff with 69 winning tickets.

The Q+ pool was 4,406,887€ and 9,439,000€ was wagered on the race.

Dreambreaker was an easy winner again at Vincennes

Trainer/driver Jean Michel Bazire returned to win the Prix Jules Lepennetier (purse 44,000€, 2100 meters autostart, 13 starters) with the 1.3/1 favorite Feydeau Seven (4m Reedeo Josselyn-Unanime Seie) scoring in 1.12.6kr for his seventh win in 17 career starts now for 151,190€ earned.

Foraya de Cahot (4f Up And Quick) and First In Love (4m Goetmals Wood) trailed the winner.

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

