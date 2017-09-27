Day At The Track

Gracefully Forgiven remains unbeaten

01:45 PM 27 Sep 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Gracefully Forgiven
Gracefully Forgiven
Foto Won Photo

HARRINGTON, Del. - Jeff and David Clark's Gracefully Forgiven ($2.20, Art Stafford Jr.) remained unbeaten in three starts with a 1:57.2 win in one of three Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) $20,000 eliminations for harness racing 2-year-old pacing fillies at Harrington Raceway Tuesday.

The Roddy's Bags Again filly was a dominant front end winner over Lydia and Studio Session and gave Stafford Jr. his third of five wins on the program.

Kdk Standardbreds' Cheyenne Zone ($2.20, Victor Kirby) prevailed in the first division in 1:58.4 over Whistlers Seelster and Nozy Neighbor. The No Spin Zone filly notched her second career win for trainer Kevin Switzer.

The final division went to Darrell and Leah Lewis' Pedal Power ($2.20, Stafford Jr.), who was a 1:58 winner over Diabolical Spin and Ibetyoucanwiggle.

Terror At Night ($5.40, Allan Davis) won the $15,000 Mares Open for owners Nanticoke Racing, Ed Maas and Arlene Paisley in 1:53.3. The winner was trained by Les Givens.

The second round of action for 2-year-old DSBF trotters gets underway on the Wednesday September 27 program at Harrington. The $100,000 DSBF final events will be contested on October 4.

Matthew Sparacino

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Hoosier Park hosts Fourth Grade Field Trips
27-Sep-2017 16:09 PM NZDT
Napolitano & Allards in spotlight
27-Sep-2017 16:09 PM NZDT
Gracefully Forgiven remains unbeaten
27-Sep-2017 13:09 PM NZDT
Two AM, Andy M win Keystone Classic splits
27-Sep-2017 10:09 AM NZDT
Evan Hoagland is learning every day
27-Sep-2017 10:09 AM NZDT
You Know You Do leads 41 in Bluegrass kickoff
27-Sep-2017 09:09 AM NZDT
Awards for Pennsylvania fair season
27-Sep-2017 09:09 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News