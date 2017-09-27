Gracefully Forgiven remains unbeaten

HARRINGTON, Del. - Jeff and David Clark's Gracefully Forgiven ($2.20, Art Stafford Jr.) remained unbeaten in three starts with a 1:57.2 win in one of three Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) $20,000 eliminations for harness racing 2-year-old pacing fillies at Harrington Raceway Tuesday.

The Roddy's Bags Again filly was a dominant front end winner over Lydia and Studio Session and gave Stafford Jr. his third of five wins on the program.

Kdk Standardbreds' Cheyenne Zone ($2.20, Victor Kirby) prevailed in the first division in 1:58.4 over Whistlers Seelster and Nozy Neighbor. The No Spin Zone filly notched her second career win for trainer Kevin Switzer.

The final division went to Darrell and Leah Lewis' Pedal Power ($2.20, Stafford Jr.), who was a 1:58 winner over Diabolical Spin and Ibetyoucanwiggle.

Terror At Night ($5.40, Allan Davis) won the $15,000 Mares Open for owners Nanticoke Racing, Ed Maas and Arlene Paisley in 1:53.3. The winner was trained by Les Givens.

The second round of action for 2-year-old DSBF trotters gets underway on the Wednesday September 27 program at Harrington. The $100,000 DSBF final events will be contested on October 4.

Matthew Sparacino