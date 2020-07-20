Day At The Track

Grade I triumph in Sweden for Diana Zet

11:42 AM 20 Jul 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Diana Zet, harness racing
Diana Zet (on the inside) winning the Gr. I Nat Sto Championatet at Axevalla
AGT photo

Diana Zet (4f Hard Livin-Marsia LB-Windsongs Legacy) was a game winner of today’s Gr. I National Sto Championatet (1,200,000SEK to the winner, 2640 meters autostart, 12 starters) at Axevalla in Sweden. Timed in 1.15.3kr over a rain soaked raceway. Orjan Kihlstrom teamed the Daniel Reden/Stall Zet mare to her eighth win in 16 lifetime starts and her third victory in six 2020 appearances.

The 3.8/1 Ganga Bae (4f Muscle Hill-Alesis As-Conway Hall) was second handled by Jorma Kontio for Courant AB and trainer Stefan Melander. 11.6/1 Award Kronos (4f Father Patrick-NordicGoldNovember-Viking Kronos) took third for the Reden/Stall Zet team and this one reined by Adrian Kolgjini. Residual Thrust and American Hill finished fourth and fifth.

The winning sire Hard Livin (SJs Cavier-Affinity-Victory Dream) is becoming very well respected stallion in Sweden.

 Diana Zet

Race replay - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYmYEBToFxo&feature=emb_logo

The Consolation (100,000SEK first prize, 2140 meters autostart) to this classic went to Mellby Harisse (4f Maharajah-Merger Blue Chip-Cantab Hall) for Robert Bergh. Consolation replay follows  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y2Z4RtauRmY

ATG, Maharajah, Axevalla files/photos

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

NYSS action at Tioga Downs
20-Jul-2020 08:07 AM NZST
Tall Dark Stranger rebounds in Meadowlands Pace
20-Jul-2020 07:07 AM NZST
Ocean Downs cancels Monday
20-Jul-2020 03:07 AM NZST
Meadowlands Pace night betting tops $5m
19-Jul-2020 20:07 PM NZST
Majestic Player A equals track record
19-Jul-2020 19:07 PM NZST
Sophomore colts shine in Ohio Sires Stakes
19-Jul-2020 14:07 PM NZST
Two moves to victory for Our Majordan A
19-Jul-2020 13:07 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News