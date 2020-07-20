Grade I triumph in Sweden for Diana Zet

Diana Zet (4f Hard Livin-Marsia LB-Windsongs Legacy) was a game winner of today’s Gr. I National Sto Championatet (1,200,000SEK to the winner, 2640 meters autostart, 12 starters) at Axevalla in Sweden. Timed in 1.15.3kr over a rain soaked raceway. Orjan Kihlstrom teamed the Daniel Reden/Stall Zet mare to her eighth win in 16 lifetime starts and her third victory in six 2020 appearances.
The 3.8/1 Ganga Bae (4f Muscle Hill-Alesis As-Conway Hall) was second handled by Jorma Kontio for Courant AB and trainer Stefan Melander. 11.6/1 Award Kronos (4f Father Patrick-NordicGoldNovember-Viking Kronos) took third for the Reden/Stall Zet team and this one reined by Adrian Kolgjini. Residual Thrust and American Hill finished fourth and fifth.
The winning sire Hard Livin (SJs Cavier-Affinity-Victory Dream) is becoming very well respected stallion in Sweden.
Diana Zet
Race replay - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYmYEBToFxo&feature=emb_logo
The Consolation (100,000SEK first prize, 2140 meters autostart) to this classic went to Mellby Harisse (4f Maharajah-Merger Blue Chip-Cantab Hall) for Robert Bergh. Consolation replay follows https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y2Z4RtauRmY
ATG, Maharajah, Axevalla files/photos
by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink