Grade II action at Vincennes Sunday

Etoile de Bruyere Wins Gr. II Prix Joseph LaFosse at Vincennes

Today’s afternoon card at Paris-Vincennes featured the monte Gr. II Prix Joseph LaFosse (purse 100,000€, 2700 meters, nine starters) and the impressive 1.14.2kr timed victory went to the 1.1/1 favorite Etoile de Bruyere (5f Kenor de Cosse-Reinette du Tijas) with Adrien Lamu in the irons.

Charles Dreux owns and trains the now six-time career winner that increased her life earnings to 449,670€. 3.1/1 Evangelina Blue (5f Speedy Blue ) was second with Mathieu Mottier the jockey for owner/trainer J.P. Mary. Third went to 4.7/1 Evening Star (5f Magnifient Rodney ) with Anthony Barrier up for trainer Gregory Thorel.

The Q+ Prix Duynel de Saint-Quentin (purse 100,000€, Gr. II, 2850 meters, 14 starters) went to the 4/1 second choice Excellent (5m Real de Lou-Udine O’dyssee) at 4/1 odds. Alexandre Abrivard teamed this winner, for breeder/owner/trainer Laurent Claude Abrivard, to his eighth career victory now for 435,340€ earned. Race time was 1.13.1kr.

The 8.8/1 Short In Cash (5m Ready Cash- Shorthanded Sally) was second for trainer/driver Bjorn Goop and third was 12/1 Alcoy (5m Ready Cash-Divaan) for Christophe Martens, 2.4/1 Eugenito du Noyer and 17/1 Éclair du Mirel completed the exact order to five that paid 6,834.80€ to 74 winning ticketholders. The Q+ pool was 3,807,623€ and total of all wagering pools on this race exceeded 8,444,000€.

The Gr. III Prix Ourasi (purse 60,000€, 2200 meters, 11 starters two-year old colts) saw the 8/10 favorite Helgafell (2m Charly du Noyer -Baaria) score with Eric Raffin aboard for trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Ecurie Normandy Spirit. Race time was 1.15.8kr for this now winner four times in five career appearances for 91,900€ earned.

The 18/1 Holzarte Vedaquais (2m Brillantissime -Chikka Vedaquais) was second for trainer/owner Allaire and pilot Francois Lagdeuc. Third was another Allaire owned and trained colt, this one 2.3/1 Heart Of Gold (2b Bird Parker -Corsica) with David Thomain at the lines. 2.9/1 Climber (2m Cantab Hall-KJlipsinger) took fourth for Yoann Lebourgeois, trainer Dion Tesselaar and Stall Habo, Fifth was 60/1 Bengurian Jet (2m Maharajah -Love Me Tender) for trainer/driver Marco Smorgon and Bruni Racing. Powerful pedigrees at the top of this field.