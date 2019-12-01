Day At The Track

Grade II action at Vincennes Sunday

10:06 AM 01 Dec 2019 NZDT
Etoile De Bruyere, harness racing
Etoile De Bruyere winning with ease at Vincennes

Etoile de Bruyere Wins Gr. II Prix Joseph LaFosse at Vincennes

Today’s afternoon card at Paris-Vincennes featured the monte Gr. II Prix Joseph LaFosse (purse 100,000€, 2700 meters, nine starters) and the impressive 1.14.2kr timed victory went to the 1.1/1 favorite Etoile de Bruyere (5f Kenor de Cosse-Reinette du Tijas) with Adrien Lamu in the irons.

Charles Dreux owns and trains the now six-time career winner that increased her life earnings to 449,670€. 3.1/1 Evangelina Blue (5f Speedy Blue) was second with Mathieu Mottier the jockey for owner/trainer J.P. Mary. Third went to 4.7/1 Evening Star (5f Magnifient Rodney) with Anthony Barrier up for trainer Gregory Thorel.

The Q+ Prix Duynel de Saint-Quentin (purse 100,000€, Gr. II, 2850 meters, 14 starters) went to the 4/1 second choice Excellent (5m Real de Lou-Udine O’dyssee) at 4/1 odds. Alexandre Abrivard teamed this winner, for breeder/owner/trainer Laurent Claude Abrivard, to his eighth career victory now for 435,340€ earned. Race time was 1.13.1kr.

The 8.8/1 Short In Cash (5m Ready Cash-Shorthanded Sally) was second for trainer/driver Bjorn Goop and third was 12/1 Alcoy (5m Ready Cash-Divaan) for Christophe Martens, 2.4/1 Eugenito du Noyer and 17/1 Éclair du Mirel completed the exact order to five that paid 6,834.80€ to 74 winning ticketholders. The Q+ pool was 3,807,623€ and total of all wagering pools on this race exceeded 8,444,000€.

The Gr. III Prix Ourasi (purse 60,000€, 2200 meters, 11 starters two-year old colts) saw the 8/10 favorite Helgafell (2m Charly du Noyer-Baaria) score with Eric Raffin aboard for trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Ecurie Normandy Spirit. Race time was 1.15.8kr for this now winner four times in five career appearances for 91,900€ earned.

The 18/1 Holzarte Vedaquais (2m Brillantissime-Chikka Vedaquais) was second for trainer/owner Allaire and pilot Francois Lagdeuc. Third was another Allaire owned and trained colt, this one 2.3/1 Heart Of Gold (2b Bird Parker-Corsica) with David Thomain at the lines. 2.9/1 Climber (2m Cantab Hall-KJlipsinger) took fourth for Yoann Lebourgeois, trainer Dion Tesselaar and Stall Habo, Fifth was 60/1 Bengurian Jet (2m Maharajah-Love Me Tender) for trainer/driver Marco Smorgon and Bruni Racing. Powerful pedigrees at the top of this field.

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

