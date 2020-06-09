Graduate Series at Tioga kicks off Grand Circuit

Nichols, NY – Tioga Downs will host the first harness racing Grand Circuit stake of the 2020 season when the 1st leg of the Graduate Series for 4-year-old trotters comes to the Southern Tier of New York on Sunday (June 14).

The draw for the June 14 card will be on Thursday (June 11) with a box closing at 9 a.m.

Electronic entry for the Graduate Series is now available on etrack.

Be advised that post time for all Tioga Downs race cards will be 4 p.m. on Sunday and Monday for the month of June.

Horses shipping in for stakes will be assigned stalls in a ship-in barn and will remain in those stalls through the race. There is no detention and the track asks horsemen to ship up day of the race and ship back out as soon as practically possible.

The NY COVID-19 protocol is available on the web and the practices are much like they are at Meadowlands. We are pleased to host the Graduate Series and other stakes but must insist that these guidelines are followed explicitly as to not jeopardize the track’s status.

The Graduate Pacing Leg #1, Roll With Joe Open Pacing Stake and the NYSS for 3-year-old filly trotters will all be raced on Sunday (June 21).

Questions should be directed to the racing office at 607.699.7688.

Dan Leary