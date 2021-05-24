Graduate winners super fast

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - It's Academic and Beads both displayed high speed while winning the two $50,000 harness racing divisions of the opening leg of the Graduate Series for 4-year-old Open trotters at The Meadowlands Saturday night.

It's Academic, off a win at Scioto Downs in the Charlie Hill Memorial, had the confidence of his driver heading into the race.

"He's a beauty to drive," said Yannick Gingras before the Graduate. "He's super sharp and should perform well tonight."

He did just that.

It's Academic ( Uncle Peter ) had to work hard from post four in the nine-horse field to make the front, unable to clear past El Ideal until the half while parked in a snappy :54.2. Things did not get any easier for the Ron Burke trainee from there, as pressure would come from Ab'sattitudexpress to three-quarters, which was timed in 1:23.4.

Gingras then coaxed a burst of energy from the son of Uncle Peter-Annapolis to get clear by 2Â½ lengths as they straightened up in the stretch and was cruising through the lane to an apparent easy win.

But Hypnotic AM emerged off a third-over trip and was flying late. "I did get a third-quarter breather," said Gingras. "But I almost got caught sleeping there. The wire came just in time."

IT'S ACADEMIC REPLAY

It's Academic, who's now won 17-of-32 starts and earned $585,688 lifetime, paid $3.60 to win as the 4-5 favorite and finished a head in front of Hypnotic AM in 1:51.1. Hillexotic was third.

Beads brought his 'A' game in the second Graduate split, powering down the road in a season's-best-equaling 1:50.2 on the trot, a time that he established in a Big M qualifier eight days ago.

"They told me the best way to get along with him is to keep him busy, talk to him a lot," said winning driver Dave Miller, who was behind the son of Archangel-Nepentha for the first time. "So I did and he felt comfortable the whole way."

Beads ( Archangel ) fired off the gate from post six and was on the point while parked in :26.4. The Per Engblom trainee then reached the half in :55 and three-quarters in 1:23.4, and off that middle-half of :57, had little trouble sprinting away from the pocket-sitting Sorella, who weakened and finished sixth.

The winner hit the finish 2¼ lengths in front of Amigo Volo to lift his lifetime stats to eight wins from 25 starts and earnings of $296,713. Moon Bridge was third. Lovedbythemasses, the 8-5 public choice, broke just after the start and finished seventh in the eight-horse field.

BEADS REPLAY

"He's not the handiest or the quickest on the turns," said Miller of Beads. "But at the head of the stretch I talked to my horse and he took off."

Beads returned $11.00 to win as the third choice in the wagering.

ROCKING THE CLOCK: Nicholas Beach, trained by Jenn Bongiorno and driver by her brother Joe, equaled the fastest mile of the year in harness racing of 1:47.2 when he ripped out of the pocket as the 8-5 second choice to gun down leader American History, the even-money favorite who had established the mark last week. This Is The Plan, who won the Borgata Series Final at Yonkers in his last start, shrugged off a 33-day layoff to miss a fast-charging nose in the $30,000 Open-Preferred Handicap for pacers. American History held third.

Lyons Sentinel exploded home after going a third-over trip to take the $37,500 first leg of the Kissin In The Sand Series for Open Mares at odds of 20-1 for trainer Jim King Jr. and driver Tim Tetrick. Her final time of 1:48.2 was a lifetime best and equaled Soho Burning Love A's time for fastest female pacer of 2021, established seven days ago.

A LITTLE MORE: Gingras and Tetrick both drove three winners on the card. Gingras finished the weekend with a half-dozen victories. ... All-source handle totaled $3,730,993, the seventh consecutive Saturday to see betting bust the $3.5-million barrier. ... Live racing resumes Friday at 6:20 p.m.

