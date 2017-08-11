Graduates ready for Group 1 APG Final

Day At The Track

Saturday's Australian Pacing Gold (APG) Brisbane Graduates Final for the first time has been granted harness racing Group 1 status featuring stakes of $100,000.

The APG initiative, supported by Racing Queensland, was introduced to incentivise purchases at the Brisbane Sale. 

The decision has been a winner providing buyers with an achievable target in their own state in addition to the main APG finals for $350,000 and breeders with increased sales prices. 

In 2014, prior to the introduction of the race, the sales average was $11,147, in 2017 this grew by 68% to just under $19,000.

To-date the Fillies have had the wood on the colts with Georgia Grace victorious in 2015, and Jossie James in 2016.

The early market from UBET suggests this trend could well continue, with the James Rattray-trained Arts Treasure the $1.90 favourite. 

Form analysist Darren Clayton concurs with the market placing Arts Treasure on top following her recent win in the QBRED Fillies final with the Mark Dux trained Pinup Boy his second elect.

The field for this year’s final including purchase price is outlined below;
 

Horse Sire Dam Purchase Price ($)
Pinup Boy  Sportswriter Victree Bette $30,000
Gone Bust Grinfromeartoear The Third Category $13,000
Ark Patrol Grinfromeartoear Ark De Jeanne $28,000 (Reserve - Passed in)
Arts Treasure Roll With Joe Art Start $21,000
Sister Feelgood Mr Feelgood Likeness $13,000
Mickee Cullen Christian Cullen English Elegance $60,000
Zindel Mr Feelgood Girl Of The Moment $15,000
Miss Costalot Lanercost Manhattan Montana $24,500
Kathleen Grace Mr Feelgood Magic In Motion $15,000
Digby Diva Shadow Play Evelyn Dee $8,000 (Reserve - Passed In)
Naughtynheaven Rock N Roll Heaven My King Of Girl $22,000

 
The APG Brisbane Graduate Final is race 6 (8.10pm) of a strong 10-race card which commences at 5.43pm.

Racing Queensland

