Graduates to dominate Vic Sapling Stake

Some exceptionally-bred Victorian youngsters will contest Friday night’s harness racing Sapling Stake.

Four of the two-year-olds - all Australian Pacing Gold purchases – are related to a host of Group One winners such as Elsu, Blatant Lie, Keppel Bay, Mother Courage, Mr Nickel, Jilliby Jitterbug, Fly Like An Eagle, Mach Doro, Chokin, Changeover, Copper Beach and Tandias Courage!

But family reputations will count for nothing in the 1609-metre feature, where debutante stablemates Beltane and Higherthananeagle have fared best in barriers one and two.

Prepared by last weekend’s Miracle Mile winning trainer David Aiken, the duo is expected to play a strong role in the finish.

“I’m very happy with both of them,” Aiken said. “They both have their share of ability and should win a few races along the way.

“At this stage I am leaning more towards Higherthananeagle, which could prove to be one out of the box.”

Given Higherthananeagle’s trial at Shepparton last week, it is easy to understand why Aiken has a soft spot for the colt.

Never fully extended, Higherthananeagle rated 1:56.8 over 1690 metres with Mark Pitt in the sulky.

By Mach Three from Three Eagles, the freshman is a brother to Fly Like An Eagle and Mach Doro.

“Beltane went well in his trial when second, and has improved in his work since, but Higherthananeagle was very impressive,” Aiken said.

Beltane and Higherthananeagle are owned by Kevin Riseley and his son Martin, with the pair also the proud owners of Lennytheshark.

Trained by talented horseman Matthew Craven, Ourbeachsomewhere will come out of gate three in his debut appearance, while Micrometeor, a winner at Swan Hill a fortnight ago - will start from five for Kerryn Manning.

By Somebeachsomewhere , Ourbeachsomewhere is from multiple Group One winner Mother Courage, while Micrometeor – a son of Art Major - is from the same family as Australian Pacing Gold Final winners Blatant Lie, Keppel Bay and Mr Nickel.