Graham back in winning groove

Brilliant Queensland harness racing driver Shane Graham hasn't wasted any time in hitting his straps again.

The 38-year-old from Logan Village is arguably among Australia's top dozen most talented drivers and in his comeback from a two-year absence has landed the money at four out of his first six meetings.

He was charged with two counts of match fixing by Queensland Racing Integrity in December, 2017, relating to an Albion Park race run on July 28, of the same year, but returned to the sport last week after a successful battle to clear his name.

While on the sidelines, the third-generation horseman Graham worked as a truck driver, carting water to job sites to control dust in new sub-divisions.

Graham resumed eight days ago in unassuming fashion, finishing out of the money in his only steer at Redcliffe (Thursday) on La Pistola, but the gifted reinsman has since reignited his career in emphatic fashion.

He showed he'd lost none of his brilliance with victories at consecutive Albion Park meetings on Friday and Saturday nights and then a day fixture on Tuesday.

He got down to business at Albion Park on Friday, combining with well-known trainer Charlie Cini to take out the Mr Feelgood@Egmont Park Stud pace with Vantori Hanover ( Mr Feelgood -Voluptuous ( Art Major ).

The following night was of special significance, saluting with Glenferrie Hood for his father Wayne. Glenferrie Hood ( Christian Cullen -Niftey Franco ( Badlands Hanover ) won the feature race, the $14,540 AQWA Constructions Open Pace- the pacer's 46th triumph in what has been a sensational career, amassing $536,000 along the way.

A sweet win with Glenferrie Hood for Shane Graham and his father Wayne (Dan Costello Photo)

At the Tuesday afternoon "Creek" meeting, Graham scored with Soho Tsunami for Cristina Monte and her husband Charlie Cini. Soho Tsunami ( Somebeachsomewhere -Valencay ( Bettors Delight ) has now won three races from seven lifetime starts.

Graham again teamed with his father to go home winners from Redcliffe on Wednesday. Four-year-old bay mare Torque Is My Girl ( Sportswriter -Torque In Motion ( P B Bullville ), bred and owned by Ian Carazzol, scored narrowly in the 3yo and older pace. It was her fifth win.

Shane Graham has been involved in horses for as long as he can remember and has driven more than 2500 winners. He's landed over 100 winners in a 16-season period and was Australia's leading driver in his best season, with a massive 259 winners in 2015.

Over the years he has been a regular Queensland representative in Australian State challenges, but nominates representing Australia in Canada, at the World Championships in 2017, as a highlight of his career.

