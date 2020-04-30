Day At The Track

Graham has all charges dropped

04:29 AM 30 Apr 2020 NZST
Shane Graham
One of Queensland's most successful harness racing drivers Shane Graham has won a two-year battle to clear his name over race fixing allegations.

Graham was charged with two counts of match fixing by Queensland Racing Integrity in December of 2017, relating to a race at Albion Park on July 28, 2017.

Lawyers for Graham, 38, were advised this week that all match fixing charges against their client had been dropped.

Graham was driving his father's horse "Dapper" in the race in question, but it was alleged he'd phoned his friend, and the owner of a rival horse by the name of "January", advising the friend that Dapper would win.

Graham drove Dapper to victory over January, who was trained by Graham's long-term partner at the time and driven by an employee of the stable.

A jury was discharged in September last year after being unable to reach a verdict on the charges. A District Court judge dismissed the charges against Graham in February and a crown review has now resulted in the charges against Graham being withdrawn.

Graham has spent his life in the sport. Prior to the charges, he was consistently in the Sunshine State's top three drivers, having driven over 100 winners in the previous 16 years, with a career best of 250.

In October 2017 he represented Australia in Canada, and he was a regular representative for Queensland in Australian State challenges.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura

