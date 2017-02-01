Graham lands dream drive

Leading Queensland based harness racing reinsman Shane Graham has landed a dream drive.

The former Australian Driver of the Year has secured the drive behind sensational New Zealand mare and last start Auckland Cup winner Our Dream About Me in Saturday night’s Gr.3 $31,800 Roosters Traffic Control Brian Hancock Cup at TABCORP Park, Menangle.

A sequence of text messages from co-trainer Mark Purdon to Graham on Monday afternoon checking availability paved the way for the opportunity.

Purdon is committed to a large team at Melton in Melbourne on Saturday which includes Lazarus, Smolda and Vincent among others while partner and co-trainer Natalie Rasmussen jets into Sydney from their Christchurch base.

The All Stars are represented by Our Dream About Me and Lets Chase The Dream in the 1609m mobile start feature and Rasmussen opted for the latter.

Rasmussen takes the drive on the unbeaten star filly Partyon in the other feature, the Harness Breeders NSW Pink Diamond earlier on the card.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be driving this champion mare, just driving for the stable is a privilege and an honour but to be handed the lines behind a mare like this is just super. I’m looking forward to it immensely and getting around safely.” Graham said.

Our Dream About Me is in Sydney for the Gr.1 $200,000 Ladyship Mile on February 25 while connections have options to start in lead-up events in the coming weeks.

The Gr.2 $50,000 Sibelia Stakes is scheduled for next week while the Gr.2 $50,000 Robin Dundee is programmed for the following week, both events are sponsored by Garrards.

Graham is no stranger to donning the famous livery of blue jacket with silver stars having partnered Linda Lovegrace for the champion stable two seasons ago during the Brisbane winter carnival.

And he’s no stranger to sitting behind star quality horseflesh.

“While Our Dream About Me will become the best mare I’ve ever sat behind after the weekend, my other top three pacers include Be Good Johnny, Washakie and the recently retired Avonnova.

“I’ve been quite lucky to drive some top pacers plus I’ve been rather fortunate to drive for some of the best trainers in the game. It’s a huge buzz when trainers like Brian Hancock, Vic Frost, Gary Hall, John McCarthy and Grant Dixon throw you the silks.”

Graham leads the Queensland state premiership with 80 winners this season.

And he’s currently ranked fourth in the National premiership behind Chris Alford, Ryan Warwick and Chris Lewis.

Graham is listed for a number of drives at the meeting on the weekend including several for trainer Ian Gurney.