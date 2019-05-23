Grammy Winner fastest of three divisions

There were three harness racing events for New York sired trotters contested on Wednesday afternoon at Saratoga Casino Hotel which served as co-features.

Going for purses of $9,000 per division, the favorites did not thrive.

Jackie Greene's Grammy Winner ( Credit Winner ) was the heaviest bet and fastest of the winners of the three divisions as the four year old mare went coast-to-coast in a career-best 1:56.4. Jay Randall piloted Grammy Winner who was coming off a start in which she was parked the mile. A five-time winner in 2018, Grammy Winner held off a late charge from her race's favorite Xcuseme (John Stark Jr) who closed sharply but came up second-best. Grammy Winner paid $8.10 to win in the mild upset.

Grammy Winner wasn't the only trotter to set a lifetime mark in the afternoon's co-features as Im Tp's Crazed Bro ( Crazed ) posted a career-best effort in his $9,000 division for New York sired trotters. Brian Cross aggressively moved the Scott Mongeon trainee out to the early lead and the sophomore high-stepper held firm to register his fourth win in the '19 campaign. Stopping the timer in 1:57.1, I'm Tp's Crazed Bro sprung the upset at odds of 6-1.

Dave Dewhurst's Tournament (Deweycheatumnhowe) also was dismissed at odds of 6-1 as he repeated on Wednesday. Jimmy Devaux piloted the four year old who was forwardly placed early to overcome post eight. Tournament surged up the inside and scored by the slimmest of margins, prevailing in 1:58 for the second consecutive week.

When live racing continues on Thursday afternoon at Saratoga, there will be a Pick Five carryover of $8,021. The Pick Five begins in the matinee's first race. First post time is set for 12:00 Noon.