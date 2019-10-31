Grand Circuit at Hoosier and The Meadowlands

This Week: Harness racing Grand Circuit track events are the Carl Erskine Trot, Monument Circle, the USS Indianapolis and the Crossroads of America, Harrah's Hoosier Park, Anderson, Ind.; and Kindergarten finals, Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, N.J.

Schedule of events: The Grand Circuit remains at Hoosier Park this weekend as the track will have four stakes races on the Friday (Nov. 1) card. Leading the way is the $220,000 Carl Erskine Trot for 3-year-old male trotters. Also on tap will be the $225,000 Monument Circle for 3-year-old male pacers, the $120,000 Crossroads of America for 3-year-old filly trotters and the $120,000 USS Indianapolis for 3-year-old filly pacers.

On Saturday (Nov. 2), Meadowlands Racetrack will card the four Kindergarten Series finals for 2-year-old pacers and trotters. The 2-year-old colt trot carries a purse of $251,460, the 2-year-old filly trotters will race for $251,020, the purse for the 2-year-old filly pace is $193,820 and the 2-year-old colt pacers will race for $172,000.

Last time: Woodbine Mohawk Park was in the Grand Circuit spotlight last weekend as the Ontario oval hosted 12 Breeders Crown finals.

France's Bold Eagle made the trip to Canada for the $500,000 Breeders Crown Open Trot a winning one. USTA/Mark Hall photo.

France's Bold Eagle made the trip to Canada for the $500,000 Breeders Crown Open Trot a winning one as driver Brian Sears guided the 8-year-old son of Ready Cash to a command performance victory in 1:52 over an off surface on Saturday night (Oct. 26).

Bold Eagle got away fourth as Lindy The Great jetted to the front in the early stages, cutting a :26.2 opening quarter while rivals Atlanta and Guardian Angel As settled in behind.

Sears wasted little time in going on the offensive with Bold Eagle and turning into the backstretch sent the $5.3 million winning International star on a mission to gain command, which he did through a :55.2 first half clocking.

Six Pack and Ake Svanstedt had left the gate hard from post 10 and waited in the early stages for Bold Eagle to get on the move and then once that happened he was left without cover. Six Pack continued to march forward through three-quarters in 1:24 and turning into the stretch was a serious threat. Also looking for a shot was Atlanta and Yannick Gingras as that pair angled out with a shot to track down Bold Eagle.

Sears looked confident and comfortable heading into the stretch but he kept asking Bold Eagle to trot and trot he did right through the wire, coming a final quarter in :28 and scoring in a respectable 1:52 clocking in his first North American appearance. Six Pack was valiant in second with Atlanta up for third. Lindy The Great and Marion Marauder rounded out the top five.

Sebastien Guarato trains Bold Eagle who won for the third time this year in just 10 starts. Ecurie P Pilarski owns Bold Eagle who returned $5.70 and was the post time favorite. Jean Etienne Dubois bred Bold Eagle.

"He was a little tough scoring down. Everything went pretty smooth after that," Sears said. "He dug in down by the wire."

"I thought (Bold Eagle) might stop a little before the wire, but he didn't do that today," said Ake Svanstedt. "He looks good. He was strong. I have nothing to complain about. I'm satisfied with (Six Pack). Bold Eagle was just too good today."

"We're very satisfied," said Pierre Pilarski the winning owner. "It was a long trip to come here. I promised John Campbell two years ago and it worked out this year."

Grand Circuit Standings: In 2019, the Grand Circuit leaders in three categories (driver, trainer and owner) will once again be tracked on a points system (20-10-5 for the top three finishers in divisions/finals and 10-5-2 for the top three finishers in eliminations/legs). Winbak Farms is the sponsor for the 2019 Grand Circuit awards.

Here are the leaders following this past weekend:

Drivers: 1. Tim Tetrick - 1,291.5; 2. Yannick Gingras - 1,188; 3. Dexter Dunn - 954; 4. David Miller - 880; 5. Andrew McCarthy - 768.

Trainers: 1. Ron Burke - 1,242; 2. Tony Alagna - 812; 3 Ake Svanstedt - 617; 4. Nancy Johansson - 612; 5. Marcus Melander - 603.

Owners: 1. Courant Inc. - 274.5; 2. Brad Grant - 257.9; 3. Burke Racing Stable - 231.2; 4. Fashion Farms - 224.5; 5. Robert Key - 221.

Looking ahead: Grand Circuit action will take place next week at Dover Downs as the Delaware track will host the Matron Stakes for 2-year-olds of both sexes and gaits on the Thursday (Nov. 7) program.