Resolve (No. 5) and driver Ake Svanstedt took the $200,000 Arthur J. Cutler Memorial at the Meadowlands

Harness Racing This Week: The Grand Circuit is dark this week. Action resumes on Saturday (May 20) at The Meadowlands with the first leg of the Graduate for 4-year-old open trotters and at Yonkers Raceway with eliminations in the Art Rooney for 3-year-old open pacers and the Lismore for 3-year-old filly pacers.

Last time: Showing no rust after a six-month layoff, Hans Enggren's Resolve went parked for the final half-mile on the way to a determined win in the $200,000 Arthur J. Cutler Memorial for trotters at the Meadowlands Saturday night (May 6).

"He raced well," understated trainer-driver Ake Svanstedt. "He was a little bit lazy but he was strong."

Indeed.

Resolve ($3.60 to win as the 4-5 favorite), who won four of 13 a year ago while earning $1.2 million, was unhurried in the early going and got underway at the five-eighths after sitting fifth. The 6-year-old son of Muscle Hill went on a steady grind and got up to leader Crazy Wow's wheel nearing the head of the stretch.

From there, Svanstedt's star pupil continued to gain steadily, forging to the front inside the sixteenth pole before going on to a 1-1/4 length win in 2:06.3 for the mile and an eighth distance. Crazy Wow held second with J L Cruze third.

In the winner's circle, Svanstedt accepted an invitation for Resolve to participate in the May 28 Elitlopp at Solvalla, Sweden, a race in which he finished second a year ago.

Lord Cromwell and driver John Campbell moved to the lead on the backstretch and were never threatened from there, cruising to a 5-1/4 length win in Saturday's $143,737 Dexter Cup for 3-year-old male trotters in a stakes- and track-record 1:55 at Freehold Raceway. Gustavo Fring finished second and Southwind Cobra was third.

Southwind Cobra, who started from post five, took the early lead from Sir John F and reached the opening quarter-mile in :28.1. Lord Cromwell, the 4-5 favorite, was on the move after Southwind Cobra hit the half in :57.3 and was in front by the time he reached three-quarters in 1:26.4.

"I knew they were going to trot out of there and he's actually better from behind," Campbell said. "Once I spoke to him at the five-eighths, he was gone. He actually finished well within himself. I was very happy with the trip. He was very handy. I think he's got a pretty good future."

Lord Cromwell, bred and owned by Carolyn Atherton, is not eligible to the Hambletonian. The horse was limited to four starts last year because of sickness and complications from being gelded.

The previous stakes record of 1:55.3 was set by Anders Bluestone in the 2009 Dexter Cup. Anders Bluestone shared the track record for a 3-year-old male trotter with Keystone Activator.

Lord Cromwell, by Chapter Seven out of the mare Oh Oh Its Magic, is 2-for-2 this year and won two of his four races last season. He has earned $97,588 in his career.

Defending Dan Patch and O'Brien Award winning Older Mare Pacer Lady Shadow began her 2017 campaign in the same fashion that she ended her 2016 season. The 6-year-old daughter of Shadow Play scored a wire-to-wire victory in the $100,000 Sam 'Chip' Noble III Memorial at Miami Valley Raceway in 1:50.3, equaling the track record for older pacing mares on Monday afternoon (May 8).

Leaving from post four as the 3-5 favorite, Lady Shadow and driver Yannick Gingras took the lead before the quarter in :27, while longshot Divas Image (36-1) settled in behind her in second. The field moved in straight alignment past the half-mile in :54.3.

Sandbetweenurtoes launched a first-over challenge as they moved to the three-quarters in 1:22.1, with Blue Moon Stride advancing second-over and Divas Image continuing to track the leader from the pocket turning for home.

As she did 12 times in 2016, Lady Shadow proved too much for her challengers, pacing home in :28.2 for the 1-1/4 length win in 1:50.3. Divas Image finished second from the pocket and Blue Moon Stride closed off cover to be third.

Trained by Ron Adams for owners David Kryway, Carl Atley, Edwin Gold and BFJ Stable, Lady Shadow returned $3.40 to win and pushed her lifetime earnings to $1.6 million.

Complete recaps of the weekend races are available at the Grand Circuit website.

Grand Circuit Standings: In 2017, the Grand Circuit leaders in three categories (driver, trainer and owner) will once again be tracked on a points system (20-10-5 for the top three finishers in divisions/finals and 10-5-2 for the top three finishers in eliminations/legs). Winbak Farms is the sponsor for the 2017 Grand Circuit awards.

Here are the leaders through and including the races on May 6.

Drivers: 1. Jason Bartlett - 148; 2t. Jordan Stratton - 96; 2t. Matt Kakaley - 96; 4. Yannick Gingras - 84; 5. Tim Tetrick - 63.

Trainers: 1. Peter Tritton - 92; 2t. Richard Banca - 86; 2t. Ron Burke - 86; 4. Rene Allard - 59; 5. Scott DiDomenico - 39.

Owners: 1. Harry von Knoblauch Stable - 73.5; 2. Fred Monteleone Stable - 32; 3. Carolyn Atherton - 30; 4t. Burke Racing Stable - 23.2; 4t. Weaver Bruscemi - 23.2.

Paul Ramlow