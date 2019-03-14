Grand Circuit opens 2019 season this weekend

Harness Racing This Week: Blue Chip Matchmaker and George Morton Levy series opening legs, Yonkers Raceway, Yonkers, N.Y. This is the opening event of the 2019 Grand Circuit season.

Schedule of events: The Grand Circuit at Yonkers features five $40,000 divisions on Friday (March 15) in the first round of the Blue Chip Matchmaker series for open pacing mares. The Saturday (March 16) card at Yonkers will see six $50,000 divisions in the opening round of the George Morton Levy series for open pacers.

Defending Matchmaker series champ Shartin N begins her 6-year-old season from post position two in the final event. Mike Lizzi photo.

Defending Matchmaker series champ Shartin N begins her 6-year-old season from post position two in the final event. Tim Tetrick takes his usual seat for co-owners himself, Richard Poillucci and Jo Ann Looney-King. Keeping it in the family, Jim King Jr. trains the lass, fresh off a 19-for-24, million-dollar season.

Double-millionaire 10-year-old Bit Of A Legend N, the 2016 Levy winner, begins this season’s marathon from behind the eight-ball in the third division. Jordan Stratton again does the honors for owner Von Knoblauch Stable and trainer Peter Tritton.

Each series offers five preliminary rounds leading to the finales, both set for Saturday (April 20).

Complete entries for the races can be found by clicking on this link.

Grand Circuit Standings: In 2019, the Grand Circuit leaders in three categories (driver, trainer and owner) will once again be tracked on a points system (20-10-5 for the top three finishers in divisions/finals and 10-5-2 for the top three finishers in eliminations/legs). Winbak Farms is the sponsor for the 2019 Grand Circuit awards.

Looking ahead: Grand Circuit action will continue with legs of the Blue Chip Matchmaker and George Morton Levy over the next four weekends. The finals and consolations for both events will be held on April 20.

by Paul Ramlow, publicity director, the Grand Circuit