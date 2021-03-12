Grand Circuit begins Friday March 12

This Week: Blue Chip Matchmaker and MGM Borgata Pacing series opening legs, Yonkers Raceway, Yonkers, N.Y. This is the opening event of the 2021 Grand Circuit harness racing season.

Schedule of events: The Grand Circuit at Yonkers features three $35,000 divisions on Friday (March 12) in the first round of the Blue Chip Matchmaker series for open pacing mares. The Monday (March 15) card at Yonkers will see five $40,000 divisions in the opening round of the MGM Borgata Pacing series for open pacers.

Each series offers five preliminary rounds leading to the finales, both set for Monday (April 19).

Complete entries for the races can be found by clicking on this link.

Grand Circuit Standings: In 2021, the Grand Circuit leaders in three categories (driver, trainer and owner) will once again be tracked on a points system (20-10-5 for the top three finishers in divisions/finals and 10-5-2 for the top three finishers in eliminations/legs). Winbak Farms is the sponsor for the 2021 Grand Circuit awards.

Looking ahead: Grand Circuit action will continue with legs of the Blue Chip Matchmaker and MGM Borgata over the next four weeks. The finals for both events will be held on April 19.

For more information and the complete 2021 Grand Circuit schedule, click here.

by Paul Ramlow. publicity director, the Grand Circuit