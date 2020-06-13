Grand Circuit season opens Sunday

Harness Racing This Week: Graduate Series, Tioga Downs, Nichols, N.Y. This is the opening event of the 2020 Grand Circuit season.

Schedule of events: Tioga Downs will host the first Grand Circuit stakes of the 2020 season when the first trotting leg of the Graduate Series is held Sunday evening (June 14). Thirteen declarations split into two $50,000 divisions carded as races 11 and 12 on the 15-race extravaganza.

Gimpanzee will face five rivals as he makes the Graduate the first start of his 4-year-old campaign. Mike Lizzi photo.

Gimpanzee (Brian Sears) will face five rivals as he makes the Graduate the first start of his 4-year-old campaign for trainer Marcus Melander and owners Courant Inc. and S R F Stable. The son of Chapter Seven closed out his sophomore season powerfully with wins in the Yonkers Trot, New York Sire Stakes final and Breeders Crown to vault past $1 million in 2019 earnings.

The second split will feature trotting "girl power" as top mares Grand Swan and Pure Chance invade the Empire State with powerful Midwest resumes.

Complete entries for the races can be found by clicking on this link.

Grand Circuit Standings: In 2020, the Grand Circuit leaders in three categories (driver, trainer and owner) will once again be tracked on a points system (20-10-5 for the top three finishers in divisions/finals and 10-5-2 for the top three finishers in eliminations/legs). Winbak Farms is the sponsor for the 2020 Grand Circuit awards.

Looking ahead: Grand Circuit action will continue at Tioga as the track will host the first leg of the Graduate Series for pacers on a Sunday (June 21) card that also includes the $175,000 (est.) Roll With Joe Open Pace.

Paul Ramlow