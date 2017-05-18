Day At The Track

Grand Circuit to Meadowlands and Yonkers

06:00 AM 18 May 2017 NZST
The Grand Circuit

Harness Racing This Week: Graduate Series Trot first leg, Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, N.J.; and Art Rooney and Lismore eliminations, Yonkers Raceway, Yonkers, N.Y.

Schedule of events: Grand Circuit action takes place this Saturday (May 20) at Meadowlands Racetrack with a single $75,000 division in the first leg of the Graduate Series for 4-year-old open trotters.

Also on Saturday, Yonkers Raceway will host a single $40,000 elimination in the Art Rooney for 3-year-old open pacers and two $20,000 eliminations in the Lismore for 3-year-old pacing fillies.

Complete entries for the races are available at this link.

Grand Circuit Standings: In 2017, the Grand Circuit leaders in three categories (driver, trainer and owner) will once again be tracked on a points system (20-10-5 for the top three finishers in divisions/finals and 10-5-2 for the top three finishers in eliminations/legs). Winbak Farms is the sponsor for the 2017 Grand Circuit awards.

Here are the leaders through and including the races on May 8.

Drivers: 1. Jason Bartlett - 148; 2. Yannick Gingras - 114; 3t. Jordan Stratton - 96; 3t. Matt Kakaley - 96; 5. Tim Tetrick - 63.

Trainers: 1. Ron Burke - 96; 2. Peter Tritton - 92; 3. Richard Banca - 86; 4. Rene Allard - 79; 5. Scott DiDomenico - 39.

Owners: 1. Harry von Knoblauch Stable - 73.5; 2. Fred Monteleone Stable - 32; 3. Carolyn Atherton - 30; 4t. Burke Racing Stable - 25.7; 4t. Weaver Bruscemi - 25.7.

Looking ahead: Grand Circuit action will take place next week at Mohawk Racetrack (first leg of the Miss Versatility for trotting mares); The Meadows (Currier & Ives for 3-year-old filly trotters); The Raceway at Western Fair District (Molson Pace for open pacers); Yonkers Raceway (Art Rooney and Lismore finals for 3-year-old pacers); and Harrah's Philadelphia (Maxie Lee Memorial for open trotters, Ben Stafford Jr. for open pacers, and Betsy Ross for pacing mares).

Paul Ramlow

