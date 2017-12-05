Grand Circuit wraps up 2017 season

Harness Racing This Week: The 2017 Grand Circuit season has come to a close. The 2018 schedule will be released in January.

Last time: Downbytheseaside , directed by Chris Page, went out a winner with a 1:48.3 victory prior to stallion duty in the $308,060 Hap Hansen Progress Pace at Dover Downs on Thursday (Nov. 30).

In his 14th victory of the season, the son of Somebeachsomewhere defeated stablemate Fear The Dragon (David Miller) with Mac's Jackpot (Brett Miller) a distant third.

Page moved the Brian Brown trainee quickly to the lead after a :26.2 opening panel and from there on it was all Downbytheseaside . The 3-year-old passed the half in :54.2 and reached the three-quarters in 1:21.2 with Fear The Dragon taken to the outside for a very tough first-over journey to try to overcome his rival. Downbytheseaside proved to be strong as a :27.1 final quarter sealed the victory for owners Country Club Acres, Joe Sbrocco, Richard Lombardo, and Diamond Creek Racing.

Complete recaps of all the races are available at the Grand Circuit website.

Grand Circuit Standings: In 2017, the Grand Circuit leaders in three categories (driver, trainer and owner) will once again be tracked on a points system (20-10-5 for the top three finishers in divisions/finals and 10-5-2 for the top three finishers in eliminations/legs). Winbak Farms is the sponsor for the 2017 Grand Circuit awards.

Here are the final leaders.

Drivers: 1. Yannick Gingras - 1,664.5; 2. David Miller - 1,393; 3. Tim Tetrick - 1,093; 4. Scott Zeron - 744; 5. Corey Callahan - 510.

Trainers: 1. Ron Burke - 1,529.5; 2. Jimmy Takter - 1,331.5; 3. Brian Brown - 557; 4. John Butenschoen - 511; 5. Ake Svanstedt - 471.

Owners: 1. Burke Racing Stable - 345.2; 2. Determination - 301; 3. Weaver Bruscemi - 293.9; 4. Emerald Highlands Farm - 265; 5. Diamond Creek Racing - 245.3.

Looking ahead: The 2018 Grand Circuit schedule will be released in January.

Paul Ramlow