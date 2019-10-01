Grand Premio Continentale at Bologna

September 29, 2019 - Zaniah Bi (4f Equinox Bi -Fendi Bi- Sugarcane Hanover ) took today’s harness racing Grand Premio Continentale (purse 154,000€, 2060 meters autostart, 11 starters) at Bologna (804 meter track) clocked in 1.12.5kr.

Alessandro Gocciadoro teamed the mare that was bred by and owned by Az. Agr. Biasuzzi Srl.

She recorded her eighth victory in 24 appearances.

Zefir Gar (4m Varenne -Georgette Gar- Lemoin Dra ) held for second for Mario Minopoli Jr. and Zaire Wise As (4m Maharajah -Southwind Pomona- Dream Vacation ) was third handled by Andrea Guzzinati.

The companion Grand Premio Continentale Filly (purse 88,000€, 1660 meters autostart, 12 starters) went to 1.12.3kr timed Zoe AMG (4f Nad Al Sheba -Iride- Supergill ) with Gaetano DiNardo at the lines for her eighth victory in a 46 race career.

Zoe AMG

She was off at 64.8/1.

Zanzibar Wise As (4f Muscle Massive -Lovely Fame- Varenne ) was next for Andrea Guzzinati and third home was Zara (4f Quaker Jet -Noche di Jesolo- Self Possessed ) with Romeo Gallucci up.

Thomas H. Hicks