March 21, 2018 - 25/1 Vent d’Ouest (9g Kiwi-Ode Perlee) rallied late for harness racing trainer/driver Dominik Cordeau to record a 1.15kr victory in the featured Q+ Grand Prix Dynavena Maisagri Duran (purse €45,000, 2550 meters, 16 European starters, distance handicap), this one contested at Beaumont de Lomagne. The winner secured his 13th career win now for €232,240 earned. 7/1 Shark Attack (10g April Perfect -Step By Step) was a game second, racing two and three wide throughout, for owner/trainer/driver Mario J. Vandooyeweerd. 4.9/1 King Sir Kir (7m Make It Happen -Kings Blondie) was third driven by Leo Abrivard for trainer L.Cl. Abrivard. Blue Pass and Utile Lebel completed the top five.

Last evening action returned to Paris-Vincennes with a 20:00 post time. The Prix Eos (purse €43,000, 2850 meters, 12 starters) went to 1.14.9kr timed and 9/1 odds Deesse Noire (5f Neoh Jiel -Obelie) reined by Matthieu Abrivard for breeder/owner/trainer Bernard Desmontils. 7.6/1 Divine Girl (5f Notre Haufor ) held second for breeder/owner/trainer/driver Yves Dreux, ahead of 42/1 Dune de l’IUunay (5f Loulou Jet ) with Anthony Barrier aboard.

The evening’s featured Prix Bernard Simonard (monte, apprentice, purse €72,000, 2850 meters, 16 starters) went to 1.13.1kr quick timed 3.9/1 Benjamin Gede (7f Insert Gede -Niguette Gede) with jockey Louis Jublot in the irons. Alexandre Pillon owns and trains the winner that defeated 1.4/1 Chalimar de Guez (6g Nahar de Beval ) with J.Y. Ricart up. J-M Bazire trains this one. Third was 18/1 Ungaro d’Eva (10g Ipson de Mormal ) for Theo Peltier.

Also raced on the Vincennes petite piste was the monte Prix Canopus (purse €45,000, 2850 meters, 14 starters). 10/1 Estelou (4g Texas Charm -Topaze Bourbon) scored in 1.15kr for Matthieu Abrivard. Julien Dubois owns and trains the winner that was bred by Scuderia Bolgheri Srl. 3.2/1 Evidence Fly (4f Rocklyn -Oh Butterfly) was second, she trained by owner Julien Dubois, also the breeder. 7.5/1 Etincello Delo (4f Quaker Jet -Reverie d’Ar) took the third spot.

Thomas H. Hicks