Day At The Track

Grand Prix Dynavena Maisagri Duran

08:12 AM 22 Mar 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Vent d’Ouest, harness racing
Vent d’Ouest with trainer/driver Dominik Cordeau
Le Trot Photo

March 21, 2018 - 25/1 Vent d’Ouest (9g Kiwi-Ode Perlee) rallied late for harness racing trainer/driver Dominik Cordeau to record a 1.15kr victory in the featured Q+ Grand Prix Dynavena Maisagri Duran (purse €45,000, 2550 meters, 16 European starters, distance handicap), this one contested at Beaumont de Lomagne. The winner secured his 13th career win now for €232,240 earned. 7/1 Shark Attack (10g April Perfect-Step By Step) was a game second, racing two and three wide throughout, for owner/trainer/driver Mario J. Vandooyeweerd. 4.9/1 King Sir Kir (7m Make It Happen-Kings Blondie) was third driven by Leo Abrivard for trainer L.Cl. Abrivard. Blue Pass and Utile Lebel completed the top five.

Last evening action returned to Paris-Vincennes with a 20:00 post time. The Prix Eos (purse €43,000, 2850 meters, 12 starters) went to 1.14.9kr timed and 9/1 odds Deesse Noire (5f Neoh Jiel-Obelie) reined by Matthieu Abrivard for breeder/owner/trainer Bernard Desmontils. 7.6/1 Divine Girl (5f Notre Haufor) held second for breeder/owner/trainer/driver Yves Dreux, ahead of 42/1 Dune de l’IUunay (5f Loulou Jet) with Anthony Barrier aboard.

The evening’s featured Prix Bernard Simonard (monte, apprentice, purse €72,000, 2850 meters, 16 starters) went to 1.13.1kr quick timed 3.9/1 Benjamin Gede (7f Insert Gede-Niguette Gede) with jockey Louis Jublot in the irons. Alexandre Pillon owns and trains the winner that defeated 1.4/1 Chalimar de Guez (6g Nahar de Beval) with J.Y. Ricart up. J-M Bazire trains this one. Third was 18/1 Ungaro d’Eva (10g Ipson de Mormal) for Theo Peltier.

Also raced on the Vincennes petite piste was the monte Prix Canopus (purse €45,000, 2850 meters, 14 starters). 10/1 Estelou (4g Texas Charm-Topaze Bourbon) scored in 1.15kr for Matthieu Abrivard. Julien Dubois owns and trains the winner that was bred by Scuderia Bolgheri Srl. 3.2/1 Evidence Fly (4f Rocklyn-Oh Butterfly) was second, she trained by owner Julien Dubois, also the breeder. 7.5/1 Etincello Delo (4f Quaker Jet-Reverie d’Ar) took the third spot.

Thomas H. Hicks

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Jessie Pacheco following in father's footsteps
22-Mar-2018 06:03 AM NZDT
For owner Perfect, better late than never
22-Mar-2018 05:03 AM NZDT
Grand Circuit action resumes this weekend
22-Mar-2018 05:03 AM NZDT
Hawthorne Spring-Summer Series
22-Mar-2018 04:03 AM NZDT
Meadowlands and Winners Bayonne closed
22-Mar-2018 03:03 AM NZDT
Must Be Bunny Lights "King of the longshots"
21-Mar-2018 23:03 PM NZDT
Sky Marshal upsets again
21-Mar-2018 15:03 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News