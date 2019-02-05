Grand Prix de France initial entrants at 21

Next Sunday’s second leg of the FR Triple Crown of Trotting will be raced at Paris-Vincennes.

The Grand Prix de France, a Gr. I International European Trotting Masters 2019 event, is raced over 2100 meters autostart for a 350,000€ total purse. The Bazire Big Three is entered (Belina Josselyn, Looking Superb and Davidson du Pont) along with the remaining world’s top trotters currently racing.

C4 - GRAND PRIX DE FRANCE 350 000€

Groupe I - Attelé - 2100m European Trotting Masters Series 2019

Course Internationale Départ à l'autostart

The Grand Prix de France began in 1956 and there have been three-time winners only three times – Jamin, Eleazar and Ourasi. Raced over what is called the FR sprinter distance, the record race time is 1.09.8kr set by Kool du Caux in 2007. This year’s 98th Prix d’Amerique winner Belina Josselyn won the GP de France in 2018 over Bold Eagle and Propulsion in a driving finish. Bold Eagle won the 2016-2017 editions and Ready Cash and Meaulnes du Corta have been double winners in the last ten years.

Be there for what will likely be a superb race and program at Paris-Vincennes.

Last year’s race replay follows from the Equidia network, as Belina Josselyn rallied late to nip hard-used Bold Eagle on the line:

https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=2018+grand+prix+de+france+Belina+Josselyn&view=detail&mid=608D2C90B0FF370176B6608D2C90B0FF370176B6&FORM=VIRE