€400.000 Grand Prix de Paris Engagements

February 19, 2018 - Twenty-two have been engaged to Sunday’s Grand Prix de Paris (Gr. I, purse €400.000 4250 meters). The third leg of the harness racing FR Triple Crown, this race commenced in 1962 and was raced at the 3150-3100 meters distances until 1994 when it was changed to 4150 and then in 2000 the distance became 4125 meters, as it remains today.
The marathon event winners are an honorabe group that includes three time winners Jardy (2005-2007), Vourasie (1993-1995) and Bellino II (1975-1977).
American bred performers Timothy T (1974) and Apex Hanover (1965) have been victorious, the latter then owned and traied in Russia and driven to victory by Maria Burdova.
Race time record was set at the current distance in 2015 by doube winner Up And Quick, clocked in 1.13.5kr.
Single time winners include Bold Eagle, Lionel (a 2018 likely starter), Ready Cash, Maharajah, Roxane Grif, Jag de Bellouet and Ourasi.
Belina Josselyn, the recent Prix de France winner a week ago, Bird Parker, monte star Bilibili and the Daniel Reden trained entry of Propulsion, Lionel, Wild Honey and Call Me Keeper are among those engaged. See the lineup below.
Thomas H. Hicks
|NOT
|Horse
|HER
|Ferr.
|Dist.
|Driver
|Coach
|Music
General Record
|Earnings
|Rapp. Prob.
|Rapp.
PMU
|Rapp.
LETURF
|1
|Captain Sparrow
|M6
|-
|4150
|L. Roelens
|2a 1a (17) 2a 3a
|1'11 "9
|€ 248,780
|2
|Diablo Walnut
|M5
|-
|4150
|W. Bigeon
|4a Da (17) 4m 6a
|1'11 "5
|€ 307,040
|3
|Venezia May
|F9
|-
|4150
|Mrs F. Blot-Cariot
|8a 6a 15m 8a (17)
|1'11 "9
|312 € 490
|4
|Blooma of Herypre
|F7
|-
|4150
|G. Thorel
|Da Da (17) 2a 1a
|1'12 "3
|€ 341,320
|5
|Ultra Landes
|F10
|-
|4150
|S. Hardy
|15m (17) 11m 8m 5a
|1'13 "
|352,530 €
|6
|Violine Mourotaise
|F9
|-
|4150
|E. Raulline
|10a 6a (17) 3a 3a
|1'12 "5
|411 280 €
|7
|Anette of Mirel
|F8
|-
|4150
|Anders Lindqvist
|8m 13a 8a 6a (17)
|1'11 "9
|$ 423,435
|8
|Apollo of Kacy
|M8
|-
|4150
|J. Westholm
|2a 4a 5a (17) 9a
|1'11 "9
|€ 426,260
|9
|Cash Gamble SWE
|M7
|-
|4150
|Ph. Billard
|4a Da (17) 8a 1a
|1'11 "6
|541 829 €
|10
|Tony Gio ITY
|M6
|-
|4150
|V. Martens
|6a 10a 4a (17) 5a
|1'10 "4
|$ 564,195
|11
|Call Me Keeper SWE
|M8
|-
|4150
|D. Redén
|9a 2a 4a Da (17)
|1'10 "6
|€ 595,190
|12
|A Serenade
|F10
|-
|4150
|Serge Peltier
|2a 2a (17) 3a 1a
|1'10 "6
|€ 623,030
|13
|Best of Jets
|M7
|-
|4150
|J.-M. Baudouin
|7a 16m (17) 12a 6m
|1'10 "6
|707 660 €
|14
|Briac Dark
|M7
|-
|4150
|T. Duvaldestin
|4a 5a 11a (17) 3a
|1'10 "4
|€ 728,910
|15
|Carat Williams
|M6
|-
|4150
|S. Guarato
|Da Da (17) 4a 7a
|1'10 "8
|€ 805,040
|16
|Ave Avis
|M8
|-
|4150
|J.-M. Bazire
|12a (17) Da 2a 5a
|1'10 "5
|€ 837,420
|17
|Attentionally
|F8
|-
|4150
|P. Viel
|4m Dm 9m (17) 3m
|1'11 "2
|957,330 €
|18
|bilibili
|M7
|-
|4150
|L.-C. Abrivard
|2m 3m 1m (17) 16a
|1'10 "5
|€ 1,084,300
|19
|Django Riff
|M5
|-
|4150
|Ph. Allaire
|2a (17) 4a 1a 4a
|1'11 "
|1 189 000 €
|20
|Akim of Cape Verde
|M8
|-
|4150
|F. Anne
|(17) 14a 6a 2a 7a
|1'10 "5
|€ 1,307,180
|21
|Lionel NOR
|M8
|-
|4150
|D. Redén
|Da 10a (17) 8a 5a
|1'10 "9
|€ 1,389,138
|22
|Propulsion USA
|M7
|-
|4150
|D. Redén
|3a 3a (17) 1a 4a
|1'08 "1
|€ 1,401,073
|23
|Wild Honey USA
|F6
|-
|4150
|D. Redén
|7a 12a 9a (17) 9a
|1'09 "9
|€ 1,406,941
|24
|Bélina Josselyn
|F7
|-
|4150
|J.-M. Bazire
|1a 4a Da (17) 6a
|1'10 "2
|€ 1,443,230
|25
|Bird Parker
|M7
|-
|4150
|Ph. Allaire
|6a 1a (17) 10a 1a
|1'09 "7
|€ 1,608,605
Duke of Carless wins Q+ Prix de Fontainebleu at Vincennes
The Q+ today at Paris-Vincennes was the Prix de Fontainebleu (purse €60,000, 2850 meters, 16 European starters). 12/1 Duke of Carless (5m l’As de Viretaute-Jinou de Caless) scored for driver Nocolas Mortagne and owner/breeder/trainer Philippe Mortagne. Rface time was 1.13.7kr. 1.9/1 favorite Dudu du Noyer (5g Real de lou) was next for J-M Bazire and trainer Syvain Roger. Third went to 21/1 Urbanio (5m Adrian Chip-Ophelia Blue Chip) driven by Gabriele Gelormini. Dexter des Baux and Ulberto completed the top five and the exact order payoff exceeded €15,000.
The apprentice jockeys battled in the Prix Patrick Mottier (purse €75,000, 2850 meters, 14 starters)at Vincennes. The impressive 1.13.7kr timed winner was 17/1 Benjamine Gede (7f Insert Gede-Niquette Gede) with Louis Jublot in the irons for trainer Alexandre Pillon. 1.7/1 favorite Union de Bellarde (10f Ladaick Jiel) took second withg Julien Balu up for owner/trainer Georges Fournigault. 9/1 Varum Boy (9g Baccarat du Pont) was third for Mlle Marie Bazire and trainer Yves Dreux.
Thomas H. Hicks