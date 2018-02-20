Day At The Track

€400.000 Grand Prix de Paris Engagements

06:32 AM 20 Feb 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Belina Josselyn
Belina Josselyn
Le Trot Photo

February 19, 2018 - Twenty-two have been engaged to Sunday’s Grand Prix de Paris (Gr. I, purse €400.000 4250 meters). The third leg of the harness racing FR Triple Crown, this race commenced in 1962 and was raced at the 3150-3100 meters distances until 1994 when it was changed to 4150 and then in 2000 the distance became 4125 meters, as it remains today.

The marathon event winners are an honorabe group that includes three time winners Jardy (2005-2007), Vourasie (1993-1995) and Bellino II (1975-1977).

American bred performers Timothy T (1974) and Apex Hanover (1965) have been victorious, the latter then owned and traied in Russia and driven to victory by Maria Burdova.

Race time record was set at the current distance in 2015 by doube winner Up And Quick, clocked in 1.13.5kr.

Single time winners include Bold Eagle, Lionel (a 2018 likely starter), Ready Cash, Maharajah, Roxane Grif, Jag de Bellouet and Ourasi.

Belina Josselyn, the recent Prix de France winner a week ago, Bird Parker, monte star Bilibili and the Daniel Reden trained entry of Propulsion, Lionel, Wild Honey and Call Me Keeper are among those engaged. See the lineup below.

Thomas H. Hicks

Les 22 engagés du Grand Prix de Paris

 

  NOT Horse HER Ferr. Dist. Driver Coach Music
General Record		 Earnings Rapp. Prob. Rapp.
PMU
to -: -		 Rapp.
LETURF
to -: -
Blue, Cr. of Lorraine yellow, t. gap. blue and yellow
 1 Captain Sparrow  M6 - 4150   L. Roelens 2a 1a (17) 2a 3a 1'11 "9 € 248,780 0.00 - -
Red, t. dark blue
 2 Diablo Walnut  M5 - 4150   W. Bigeon 4a Da (17) 4m 6a 1'11 "5 € 307,040 0.00 - -
Orange, brass. and black stars, t. orange, black stars
 3 Venezia May  F9 - 4150   Mrs F. Blot-Cariot 8a 6a 15m 8a (17) 1'11 "9 312 € 490 0.00 - -
Blue, m. and t. yellows
 4 Blooma of Herypre  F7 - 4150   G. Thorel Da Da (17) 2a 1a 1'12 "3 € 341,320 0.00 - -
Blanche, cout. dark blue, t. checkered white and dark blue
 5 Ultra Landes  F10 - 4150   S. Hardy 15m (17) 11m 8m 5a 1'13 " 352,530 € 0.00 - -
Red, m. yellow, ech. and t. green
 6 Violine Mourotaise  F9 - 4150   E. Raulline 10a 6a (17) 3a 3a 1'12 "5 411 280 € 0.00 - -
Green, bret. white, m. green, cost. white, t. white
 7 Anette of Mirel  F8 - 4150   Anders Lindqvist 8m 13a 8a 6a (17) 1'11 "9 $ 423,435 0.00 - -
Green, white band, black triangle, t. green
 8 Apollo of Kacy  M8 - 4150   J. Westholm 2a 4a 5a (17) 9a 1'11 "9 € 426,260 0.00 - -
Mid-black half-blue, cost. white, t. mid-black half-blue
 9 Cash Gamble SWE  M7 - 4150   Ph. Billard 4a Da (17) 8a 1a 1'11 "6 541 829 € 0.00 - -
Yellow, m. green, t. yellow
 10 Tony Gio ITY  M6 - 4150   V. Martens 6a 10a 4a (17) 5a 1'10 "4 $ 564,195 0.00 - -
Brown, black shoulders, braces, m. brown, black cuffs
 11 Call Me Keeper SWE  M8 - 4150   D. Redén 9a 2a 4a Da (17) 1'10 "6 € 595,190 0.00 - -
Black and orange striped, m. and t. black
 12 A Serenade  F10 - 4150   Serge Peltier 2a 2a (17) 3a 1a 1'10 "6 € 623,030 0.00 - -
Blue, cost. and M. white, t. blue
 13 Best of Jets  M7 - 4150   J.-M. Baudouin 7a 16m (17) 12a 6m 1'10 "6 707 660 € 0.00 - -
Yellow, black star, m. and t. black, yellow stars
 14 Briac Dark  M7 - 4150   T. Duvaldestin 4a 5a 11a (17) 3a 1'10 "4 € 728,910 0.00 - -
Blue, t. pink
 15 Carat Williams  M6 - 4150   S. Guarato Da Da (17) 4a 7a 1'10 "8 € 805,040 0.00 - -
Blue and orange checkerboard, m. orange, t. checkered blue and orange
 16 Ave Avis  M8 - 4150   J.-M. Bazire 12a (17) Da 2a 5a 1'10 "5 € 837,420 0.00 - -
Black, m. black, cost. and t. roses
 17 Attentionally  F8 - 4150   P. Viel 4m Dm 9m (17) 3m 1'11 "2 957,330 € 0.00 - -
Striped diagt. white and green, m. white, t. white and green striped
 18 bilibili  M7 - 4150   L.-C. Abrivard 2m 3m 1m (17) 16a 1'10 "5 € 1,084,300 0.00 - -
Dark blue, m. dark blue, cost and t. yellows
 19 Django Riff  M5 - 4150   Ph. Allaire 2a (17) 4a 1a 4a 1'11 " 1 189 000 € 0.00 - -
Gray, brass. and shoulder. dark blue, t.grise
 20 Akim of Cape Verde  M8 - 4150   F. Anne (17) 14a 6a 2a 7a 1'10 "5 € 1,307,180 0.00 - -
Blue, yellow horseshoe, m. bls, three yellow stripes, t. bl
 21 Lionel NOR  M8 - 4150   D. Redén Da 10a (17) 8a 5a 1'10 "9 € 1,389,138 0.00 - -
Brown, black shoulders, braces, m. brown, black cuffs
 22 Propulsion USA  M7 - 4150   D. Redén 3a 3a (17) 1a 4a 1'08 "1 € 1,401,073 0.00 - -
Brown, black shoulders, braces, m. brown, black cuffs
 23 Wild Honey USA  F6 - 4150   D. Redén 7a 12a 9a (17) 9a 1'09 "9 € 1,406,941 0.00 - -
Blue, brass. and t. yellows
 24 Bélina Josselyn  F7 - 4150   J.-M. Bazire 1a 4a Da (17) 6a 1'10 "2 € 1,443,230 0.00 - -
Dark blue, m. dark blue, cost and t. yellows
 25 Bird Parker  M7 - 4150   Ph. Allaire 6a 1a (17) 10a 1a 1'09 "7 € 1,608,605 0.00 - -
 

Duke of Carless wins Q+ Prix de Fontainebleu at Vincennes

The Q+ today at Paris-Vincennes was the Prix de Fontainebleu (purse €60,000, 2850 meters, 16 European starters). 12/1 Duke of Carless (5m l’As de Viretaute-Jinou de Caless) scored for driver Nocolas Mortagne and owner/breeder/trainer Philippe Mortagne. Rface time was 1.13.7kr. 1.9/1 favorite Dudu du Noyer (5g Real de lou) was next for J-M Bazire and trainer Syvain Roger. Third went to 21/1 Urbanio (5m Adrian Chip-Ophelia Blue Chip) driven by Gabriele Gelormini. Dexter des Baux and Ulberto completed the top five and the exact order payoff exceeded €15,000.

The apprentice jockeys battled in the Prix Patrick Mottier (purse €75,000, 2850 meters, 14 starters)at Vincennes. The impressive 1.13.7kr timed winner was 17/1 Benjamine Gede (7f Insert Gede-Niquette Gede) with Louis Jublot in the irons for trainer Alexandre Pillon. 1.7/1 favorite Union de Bellarde (10f Ladaick Jiel) took second withg Julien Balu up for owner/trainer Georges Fournigault. 9/1 Varum Boy (9g Baccarat du Pont) was third for Mlle Marie Bazire and trainer Yves Dreux.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Dan Patch Silent Auction largest ever
20-Feb-2018 05:02 AM NZDT
Plotting future of Elkhart County 4-H Fair
20-Feb-2018 04:02 AM NZDT
Dee's Rocketman takes feature
20-Feb-2018 03:02 AM NZDT
Racing season at Saratoga kicks off
19-Feb-2018 11:02 AM NZDT
Walter White breaks through
19-Feb-2018 11:02 AM NZDT
Meadowlands cancels after three races
18-Feb-2018 15:02 PM NZDT
Heza Thrill N tops night in $24,000 Open
18-Feb-2018 15:02 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News