February 19, 2018 - Twenty-two have been engaged to Sunday’s Grand Prix de Paris (Gr. I, purse €400.000 4250 meters). The third leg of the harness racing FR Triple Crown, this race commenced in 1962 and was raced at the 3150-3100 meters distances until 1994 when it was changed to 4150 and then in 2000 the distance became 4125 meters, as it remains today.

The marathon event winners are an honorabe group that includes three time winners Jardy (2005-2007), Vourasie (1993-1995) and Bellino II (1975-1977).

American bred performers Timothy T (1974) and Apex Hanover (1965) have been victorious, the latter then owned and traied in Russia and driven to victory by Maria Burdova.

Race time record was set at the current distance in 2015 by doube winner Up And Quick, clocked in 1.13.5kr.

Single time winners include Bold Eagle, Lionel (a 2018 likely starter), Ready Cash, Maharajah, Roxane Grif, Jag de Bellouet and Ourasi.

Belina Josselyn, the recent Prix de France winner a week ago, Bird Parker, monte star Bilibili and the Daniel Reden trained entry of Propulsion, Lionel, Wild Honey and Call Me Keeper are among those engaged. See the lineup below.

Thomas H. Hicks