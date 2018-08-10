Grand Prix auto drivers to try harness racing

Trois-Rivieres, QC - The past ten days the city of Trois-Riveres was host to the Grand Prix auto racing week with races throughout the streets of the city.

Now that the car races are over, what are two Grand Prix drivers to do?

How about coming to the Hippodrome 3R Thursday night and competing in a harness horse race with real horsepower.

The Grand Prix drivers are Quebec native, Andrew Ranger, a double champion of the NASCAR Pinty's Series (2007 and 2009) along with having won four times at the Grand Prix 3R in Pinty's and LP (Louis-Philippe) Dumoulin, who leads the NASCAR Pinty's Series, was Series Champion and Grand Prix 3R winner in 2014.

They both will be wearing their racing colors in a special exhibition race at H3R after the 7th race on the wagering card.

The match is being called The Horse Power Challenge.

Both auto drivers will have double-seater jogging carts and professional harness racing drivers will sit alongside the car drivers and "coach" them along.

Ranger will be in the race with Imagine Speed and his "coach" is none other than Pocono Downs leading driver, Simon Allard. Dumoulin will be driving Official Color and his coach is H3R's leading driver, Stephane Brosseau.

Also, on the racing card Thursday evening is the $120,000 finals of the Quebec-bred Series for four and five-year-old trotters and pacers, four $30,000 finals. There are also three $6,500 divisions of the third round of the Breeders Cup Series for three-year-old pacers.

Post time is 6:30 pm. For a free race program, visit www.quebecjockeyclub.com.