Grand Slam for Kendall Seelster

MILTON, January 12, 2018 – Kendall Seelster continued her dominance of the Mares Preferred at Woodbine Mohawk Park with a 1:53.2 harness racing victory Saturday evening.

The now four-year-old daughter of Shadow Play converted off a perfect second-over trip from driver Sylvain Filion for her fourth consecutive score in the $30,000 top-class.

Exhilarated was the quickest away and led the field of seven to the opening-quarter in :28.1. Request For Parole made a second-quarter move to the lead from fourth and led the field by the half in :58.1.

P L Hurricane angled out at the half from third to commit first-up, which provided cover for Kendall Seelster from fifth. Request For Parole led by just under a length at three-quarters in 1:26.

In the stretch, Kendall Seelster powered off cover and charged home in :27 to secure her fourth win in a row. Double A Mint rallied from sixth at the head of the lane to edge out Just Her Luck for second, while P L Hurricane was fourth.

Kendall Seelster moved up to the Preferred-level in late-October and capped off her sophomore campaign with several victories over aged rivals. The Rod Boyd trainee is now undefeated in two starts this season after winning nine of 23 and earning $283,465 in 2018.

Saturday’s victory brings Kendall Seelster’s career stats to 15 wins and $767,450 earned for owners 1187422 Ontario Inc. She paid $2.60 to win.

Kendall Seelster

Along with Saturday’s $30,000 feature, millionaire pacer Sintra collected his second consecutive win after a layoff with a strong 1:52.1 victory in a $27,000 event. The six-year-old gelding sat second-over turning for home and powered by rivals in the lane for driver Jody Jamieson.

Trained by Dave Menary, Sintra returned to the races last week for the first-time in over three-months and won in 1:53.1. The 2017 Canadian Pacing Derby champion was moving up to face tougher company Saturday, including a trio exiting the Preferred, and prevailed for his 20th career victory.

Sintra is owned by Brad Gray, Michael Guerriero and Menary Racing Inc.

Sintra

Live racing resumes Monday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Post time is 7:10 p.m.