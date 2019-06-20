Grand Swan continues her winning ways

ANDERSON, Ind.--June 19, 2019--Indiana Sires Stakes action returned to Harrah's Hoosier Racing & Casino on Wednesday, June 19 as they play host to the second round of the stakes action for the three-year-old harness racing competitors throughout the week.

Indiana-sired sophomore trotting fillies were the featured attraction on the evening's 14-race card with two $47,500 divisions for the three-year-old trotting fillies.

In just her second start of the season, Grand Swan continued her winning ways to capture the opening division of the stakes action and deliver as the heavy betting favorite for driver, trainer LeWayne Miller. Stopping the timer in 1:54 over a track rated good, Grand Swan recorded her second win from two starts and established a new lifetime best in the process.

Leaving from post eight, Miller took no chances and his sent his filly straight to the front. Grand Swan would have to work for position as Kota's Swan and Sam Widger also left alertly to grab the lead through the opening quarter in :27.4 before relinquishing command just before the half. Grand Swan dictated fractions of :57.3 and 1:26.1 before being joined on the outside by Morairtime and John DeLong.

Employing a :27.4 final panel, Grand Swan was able to hold off Morairtime and also a late rally by Haylie Ivy and Ricky Macomber Jr. As the 3-5 favorite, Grand Swan returned $3.40 to her backers at the betting window.

"I thought she might be a little short given the time off because I wasn't able to train her as fast as I would have liked but she raced tough tonight," Miller noted after the win. "It wasn't her ideal trip but she raced tough."

"She likes to work and likes to train so I think with a few more starts she will be even better," he continued. "If she comes out of the race okay and everything checks out, we will probably try her in the Star Destroyer next week."

The $50,000 Star Destroyer Stakes for three-year-old filly trotters is scheduled for June 26 at Harrah's Hoosier Park. The daughter of Swan For All-Queen Mum recorded her second win of the season and tenth lifetime victory from 14 trips behind the gate. With the win, Grand Swan pushed her lifetime earnings to $235,625 for owners, Grand Swan Racing, Go Fast Stable, and Never 2 Late Stable. The win was also career driving win number 998 for driver LeWayne Miller who is on the verge of reaching the 1,000 win milestone.

The second division saw Summit City Swan and Brandon Bates spring the 13-1 upset and score in 1:55. Trained by Byron Hooley, Summit City Swan recorded her second consecutive win and recorded a new lifetime best.



Summit City Swan pulled the 13-1 upset in the second division --Linscott Photography

Bates sent Summit City Swan away from the gate from post six to grab a pocket seat behind Kissesforall and Peter Wrenn who dictated first half fractions of :27.1 and :56.3. Trace Tetrick pointed Woodside Chelsea to the front approaching the third station in 1:26.1 with Summit City Swan tracking intently from the pocket.

As the leader began to tire, Bates found late racing room and Summit City Swan did her part, trotting home in :28.3 to get the victory. Sophia Lia and John DeLong rallied gamely for second while Savannah's Lucy and Todd Warren also closed well for third. Summit City Swan returned $29.80 at the betting windows.

"She's one of those borderline fillies," Hooley noted after the win. "She's always been a nice filly but I wasn't sure if she was a top stakes filly. I knew she was capable and could be competitive if it worked out for her, I just wasn't sure if she could go with the rest of them."

"She's been racing well. She is eating well and looks good so I thought we would give it a shot tonight. She's a really nice filly to be around and very easy to work with."

With the win, the daughter of Swan For All -Earls Miss Muffit recorded her fourth win from ten seasonal outings. Summit City Swan now sports a lifetime bankroll of $82,033 for owners Summit Pacing Acres LLC.

Indiana Sires Stakes action will return to Harrah's Hoosier Park on Thursday, June 20 with two $48,000 divisions for the three-year-old colt trotters. The evening's 14-race card will also feature a $10,000 Guaranteed Pick-4 pool in races 3-6. With a daily post time of 6:30 pm, live racing at Harrah's Hoosier Park will follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through November 9.For more information on the upcoming entertainment and live racing schedule, please visit www.harrahshoosierpark.com.

Emily Ratcliff

Race Marketing Manager and Commentator