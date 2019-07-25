Grand Swan remains perfect in Sires Stakes action

ANDERSON, Ind.--July 24, 2019--Grand Swan extended her streak of perfection at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino after she captured the featured harness racing event of the evening, her split of the $47,000 Indiana Sires Stakes for three-year-old trotting fillies, on Wednesday, July 24.

With a final time of 1:54.3, Grand Swan recorded her fifth straight stakes win and remains a perfect five for five this season for driver, trainer, LeWayne Miller.

Sent off as the 1-5 favorite, Grand Swan coasted off the wings of the gate to settle along the rail in fourth. Infinity Stick and Sam Widger were the first to get a call through the opening quarter in :26.3. Kissesforall and Peter Wrenn were forwardly placed and pressed on to the lead, reaching the front just before the half in :56.4.

As the field approached the final turn, Infinity Stick was back on top but Grand Swan was just beginning her march to the front. Grand Swan was matching strides with the leader at third station in 1:26.2 before she began to put her talent on display and trot away from the rest of the field. Grand Swan coasted on to the wire to finish three lengths in front of Infinity Stick and a hard-charging Sophia Lia and John DeLong. Grand Swan returned $2.40 to her backers at the betting windows.

"I was content with where we were," Miller noted of his trip. "I figured the outside horses would leave a little bit so I waited to move her. She's just so easy on herself so that helps."

With the win, the daughter of Swan For All -Queen Mum recorded her 13th lifetime victory from 17 trips behind the gate. Grand Swan pushed her lifetime earnings to $302,375 for owners, Grand Swan Racing, Go Fast Stable, and Never 2 Late Stable.

In the second division of the stakes action, it was Kota's Swan and Sam Widger who turned in a near gate to wire victory to score in 1:54.2. Widger sent Kota's Swan to the front and she dictated fractions of :28.1, :56.4 and 1:26.2 while the rest of the field followed in single file order. Using a :28 final panel, Kota's Swan trotted strong to the wire to finish two lengths in front of Morairtime and John DeLong. Haylie Ivy and Ricky Macomber Jr. rounded out the trifecta.

Trained by Jeff Cullipher, Kota's Swan recorded her third win from eight seasonal outings. Owned by Pollack Racing and Jeff Cullipher, the daughter of Swan For All-Casual Chick recorded her seventh win from 23 lifetime starts while pushing her lifetime bankroll to $168,630.

Live racing action will continue at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Thursday, July 25. Thursday's 14-race card will feature a $10,000 Guaranteed Pick-4 pool in Races 3-6 and Indiana Sires Stakes action for three-year-old trotting colts and geldings and two-year-old pacing colts. With a carry-over in excess of $7,000, Harrah's Hoosier Park will also offer a $25,000 Guaranteed Hoosier High-5 pool in Race 14.

