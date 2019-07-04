Grand Swan remains undefeated in Stakes action

ANDERSON, Ind.--July 3, 2019--Grand Swan continued her winning ways at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino after she captured the featured harness racing event of the evening, the first division of the $46,500 Indiana Sires Stakes for three-year-old trotting fillies, on Wednesday, July 3.

Stopping the timer in 1:54.4, Grand Swan claimed her fourth straight stakes win and remains undefeated this season for driver, trainer LeWayne Miller.

Summit City Swan and Brandon Bates dictated first half fractions while the rest of the field sorted out early positions. Grand Swan made her game winning move down the backside and was able to reach the front just before the three-quarters in 1:26.4. Haylie Ivy and Ricky Macomber Jr. staged a big rally late in the lane and Miller would have to ask his mount for more but Grand Swan responded. Utilizing a :28 final quarter, Grand Swan dug in gamely to get the win over Haylie Ivy. As the heavy 1-5 favorite, Grand Swan returned $2.40 at the betting windows.

"She's a professional in every sense," Miller noted. "She can get a little lost on the front at times so that's why I had to ask her a little more tonight coming for home but she loves her job. Everyone in the barn loves her, too."

With the win, the daughter of Swan For All -Queen Mum recorded the fourth win of the season from four starts and 12th lifetime victory from 16 trips behind the gate. Grand Swan pushed her lifetime earnings to $278,875 for owners, Grand Swan Racing, Go Fast Stable, and Never 2 Late Stable.

In the second division of the stakes action, it was the heavily favored Kota's Swan and Sam Widger who turned in decisive gate to wire victory to score in 1:55. Widger sent Kota's Swan to the front and she dictated fractions of :28, :57.3 and 1:26.4 before ever feeling a threat from the rest of the field.

As the field turned for home, Kota's Swan edged away from the field winning by nearly two lengths over Morairtime and John DeLong. As the 4-5 favorite, Kota's Swan returned $3.80 at the betting windows.

"The trip worked out great, I wasn't sure what to expect in there," Widger noted. "She did her job. She can be a little testy at times so you have to be careful with her but we get along well. She has grown up and has gotten a little stronger this year."



Kota's Swan --Linscott Photography

Trained by Jeff Cullipher, Kota's Swan recorded her second win from six seasonal outings. Owned by Pollack Racing and Jeff Cullipher, the daughter of Swan For All-Casual Chick recorded her sixth win from 22 lifetime starts. The victory was also one of four winners on the evening's 14-race card for Hoosier Park's current leading driver, Sam Widger.

Live racing action will continue at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Thursday, July 4 at an adjusted post time of 4:30 pm. Thursday's 11-race card will feature a $10,000 Guaranteed Pick-4 pool in Races 3-6 and Indiana Sires Stakes action for three-year-old trotting colts and geldings.

In conjunction with the live racing action, Harrah's Hoosier Park will also host their annual Fire It Up on the Fourth celebration on Thursday, July 4. The first 500 racing fans to visit Trackside Caesars Rewards will receive a free, patriotic cooler bag sponsored by the Indiana Standardbred Association. Free, family fun activities, interactive games and giveaways will begin at 5 p.m. The evening will also feature a free performance by Flynnville Train and an over-the-top, thirty-minute fireworks show choreographed to a wide selection of classic and summer music hits

Flynnville Train will perform a free concert beginning at approximately 8:00 p.m., following the last harness race of the evening, and the choreographed fireworks show will follow at 10 p.m. A variety of outdoor food and beverage options will be available for purchase at the event. Admission is free.

For more information on the upcoming entertainment and live racing schedule, please visit www.harrahshoosierpark.com.

Emily Ratcliff

Race Marketing Manager and Commentator