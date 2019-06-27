Grand Swan upsets Woodside Charm

ANDERSON, Ind.--June 26, 2019--With all eyes on harness racing's 2018 two-year-old trotting filly of the year Woodside Charm making her seasonal debut, it was the Indiana-sired trotting filly, Grand Swan, who stole the show at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Wednesday, June 26.

Grand Swan, with driver, trainer LeWayne Miller in the bike, sat the pocket and trotted strong to the wire to nose out Woodside Charm and score in 1:53.1 in the featured race of the evening, the $40,000 Star Destroyer Stakes for three-year-old trotting fillies. With the win, Grand Swan remains undefeated this season and handed Woodside Charm the first loss of her career in eight starts.

Leaving from the outside post nine, Woodside Charm and driver, trainer Verlin Yoder used their customary front-running tactics and quickly grabbed command through the opening quarter in :27.1. Miller also sent Grand Swan away alertly from post six and she was able to grab the coveted pocket-seat with Kota's Swan and Sam Widger tracking from third. Unable to find a spot along the rail, Brandon Bates had the 46-1 shot Rush Lane out and applying pressure to the leader at the half in :56.

As the field turned for home, Woodside Charm was able to put away Rush Lane but Grand Swan loomed large from the pocket. Miller found late racing room up the passing lane and Grand Swan utilized a :28.1 final panel to get the win by three-parts of a length. Woodside Charm dug in gamely to hold on for second while Pure Chance and Jason Thompson rallied well late in the lane for third. As the 5-2 second choice, Grand Swan returned $7.80 to her backers at the betting windows.

"I've never really left that hard with her before," Miller noted after the victory. "Coming around the last turn I thought she would be good, I didn't think I would have enough to go by Woodside Charm but she tries really hard every start."

"She's grown up a lot this year," Miller continued "I think she's grown into herself, she's a lot more versatile this year. She has all the Indiana stakes and we also staked her to the Bluegrass Stakes and a few things down at The Red Mile this year so we will see how it goes."

With the win, the daughter of Swan For All -Queen Mum recorded her first win in Grand Circuit company. It was also the third win of the season from three starts and eleventh lifetime victory from 15 trips behind the gate. Grand Swan pushed her lifetime earnings to $255,625 for owners, Grand Swan Racing, Go Fast Stable, and Never 2 Late Stable. Grand Swan is expected to make her next start in the third round of Indiana Sires Stakes action for three-year-old trotting fillies at Harrah's Hoosier Park on Wednesday, July 3.