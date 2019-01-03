Grand campaigner captures second Cup

Black Centurian grabbed its second St Marys Cup in the space of four years for Spreyton trainer Steve Davis.

The nine-year-old tuned back the clock to 2015, teaming up again with champion reinsman Garerth Rattray to record a sensational victory over Dasher Houli for Spreyton trainer Steve Davis.

“He’s been a great old warrior for us he deserved to win another feature Cup, he’s gone so close so many times,” said Steve.

“Black Centurian’s victory in 2015 was exciting but to see him come out and repeat the dose four years later off 20-metres was a great thrill.”

Black Centurian showed his usual speed off the mark to settle three back the pegs for champion reinsman Gareth Rattray sitting on the back of Dasher Houli which was camped behind early leader Alta Surreal who led from outside the front line.

“As they turned for home Dasher Houli hit the front but Black Centurian was the widest runner and coming hard,” said Steve.

“The pair came away from the rest of the field to fight out the finish with Gareth lifting him over the line in the last few strides to win.”

The nine-year-old Jr Mint – Mon Poppy Mary gelding will now follow the same path as recent years on the Country Cup circuit.

“We will head to Scottsdale again next week, he loves the track and been runner-up in the North Eastern Cup for the last three years,” said the dual code trainer.

“Gareth will be sticking with him at Scottsdale and then he will contest the Devonport Cup, he ran fourth last year to Riverboat Jasper and in 2017 he finished second to Pachacuti so we know he’s up to it.”

The win sparked a successful back half of the six race card for Gareth Rattray piloting home the last three winners Mavis Merle ($1.80), Black Centurian ($7.70) and Give Me The Night ($2.30).