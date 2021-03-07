Grand slam for Plante

Harness racing driver Jean Rene Plante had a huge night at Flamboro Downs on Saturday, Mar. 6, winning four of the card's 10 races, including the feature.

Plante made it as easy as possible for Katch Kanna in the Preferred 3 trot, and the gelding converted.

He positioned the five-year-old in the pocket through the first turn, following leader Sicario (Brett Macdonald) to the quarter in 28. Ole Jack Magic (Colin Kelly) made a move going past the half in 58.4, but his first-over bid quickly stalled. Sicario continued leading to three-quarters in 1:27.3 with Katch Kanna still in the pocket.

Plante waited patiently for the passing lane and Katch Kanna exploded up the rail in the stretch to win by a length in 1:58.2. Ole Jack Magic sustained his outside move and was rewarded with the place spot. Sicario dropped to third.

That was Katch Kanna's first win of the season and 26th from 138 starts lifetime. The eight-year-old journeyman by Lucky Chucky has now earned more than $205,000 lifetime. He's owned by Les Ecuries Dorleans Inc and Sylvain Descheneaux of Sorel. The horse paid $9.70 to win.

Also on the card, Kiwi Focus N raced for the second time in less than 24 hours. Even more remarkably, Plante drove the 11-year-old mare by Jeremes Jet to a convincing victory. Owner and trainer Mark Goddard sent the mare out again after a lackluster showing in The Raceway at Western Fair's $7,000 claiming class on Mar. 5. Kiwi Focus won by a length and three quarters in 1:59.3. Bettors were undeterred by the short rest, as the horse went off at 1/5, paying $2.60 to win.

In the News in the first and Her Own Land in the seventh were Plante's other two winners.

Flamboro Downs will return on Sunday, Mar. 7 with an 11-race card.