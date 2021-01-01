Grant, Moreau, Filion retain Woodbine titles

MILTON, December 31, 2020 - The recently concluded 2020 Woodbine Standardbred meet saw no changing of the guard, as the harness racing titles of leading owner, trainer and driver remained with their previous holders.

Brad Grant, Richard Moreau and Sylvain Filion led their respective categories once again in 2020, adding to their already impressive collection of Woodbine titles.

Richard Moreau won his fifth consecutive and ninth overall Woodbine training title. The Puslinch, Ontario resident posted 156 wins in 2020, 36 more than runner-up Carmen Auciello.

Moreau, who also led all trainers in earnings with $3 million, won his first Woodbine training title in 2010 and has won the title in every year since, except for 2011 and 2014.

Sylvain Filion won his sixth Woodbine driving title with a runaway total of 245 wins. Bob McClure finished second with 208 wins, while Doug McNair was third with 206.

McClure led all drivers in earnings with $6 million.

A resident of Milton, Ontario, Filion has now won the Woodbine driving title in back-to-back years. He first won the title in 2012, sharing it with Jody Jamieson, and then was a solo winner in 2013, 2015 and 2016 prior to this recent double.

Brad Grant led all owners at Woodbine in 2020 with 58 wins to collect his fifth consecutive leading owner title. The Milton, Ontario resident, who was again prominent on the Grand Circuit scene, has won the leading owner award in each year since Woodbine revived the award in 2016.

Millar Farms finished runner-up with 37 wins, while Determination led all owners in earnings with $2.1 million and scored 36 wins.

The Woodbine Standardbred season for 2020 concluded on December 23 due to the current province lockdown imposed by the Government of Ontario. The start of the 2021 Standardbred season is to be determined.

Mark McKelvie