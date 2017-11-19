Grant and McNair sweep Preferreds

TORONTO, November 18 -Leading owner Brad Grant and leading harness racing driver Doug McNair teamed up to once again sweep the Preferred paces on Saturday night at Woodbine Racetrack,.

It was a rainy Saturday evening at the Toronto oval, but that didn't slow down the momentum of last week's Preferred winners Easy Lover Hanover and Witch Dali.

Easy Lover Hanover was the 2/5 favourite in the $34,000 Preferred and picked up his third consecutive victory with an easy-looking 1:53 score.

Driver Doug McNair got away third with the Ben Wallace trainee and made a backstretch brush to the lead before the half. 'Easy Lover' proceeded to post fractions of :56.1 and 1:25, before stepping home in :28 for the victory.

Nirvana Seelster was second, while Ellis Park was third.

Saturday's victory gives Easy Lover Hanover six wins in 21 starts this season. The four-year-old gelded son of Somebeachsomewhere has banked over $164,000 this season to bring his career totals to 22 wins and $530,509 earned.

McNair's victory with 'Easy Lover' gave him four on the card.

The Wallace trainee paid $2.90 to win.

Easy Lover Hanover

Witch Dali went coast to coast to win the $30,000 Mares Preferred in 1:53.3.

The Richard Moreau trained six-year-old cut out fractions of :27.1, :56.4 and 1:25.2, before kicking home in :28.1 to win by a length and a half.

Moreau's other student Ms Mac N Cheese finished second, while L A Delight was third.

Witch Dali is now three for 20 this season with $97,320 banked. The daughter of Dali is now a 22-time winner and her career earnings now sit at $445,668.

The Moreau trainee paid $7.70 to win.

Witch Dali

Live racing resumes Monday evening at Woodbine. Post time is 7:30 p.m.

Mark McKelvie