Great escape for Oscar and Dean

Popular New South Wales harness racing trainer-driver Dean Cernovskis is still counting his lucky stars!

In a mishap during a race at Goulburn on Monday, Cernovskis and his horse Oscar The Great ( Mach Three - Glenferrie Diva ( Christian Cullen ) careered through the outside fence.

Watch the action unfold here:

"I was certainly fearing the worst there for a bit! But both of us came out of it pretty much without a scratch, remarkably!" Cernovskis said.

A trotting fan who was having a ride in the mobile barrier car captured all the action on a mobile phone.

"It was certainly scary to watch - I think Oscar choked down, and he actually passed out moments before he crashed through the fence," Cernovskis said.

"The only thing I was thinking was 'hell, this is gonna hurt'!" he said.

"I think I probably had him feeling a bit good for the race, and that, combined with the tempo being so slow, I knew I was in for a bit of trouble. He was charging the whole way, which didn't help."

Oscar ended up on the other side of the outside fence lying on his side.

"He was a bit stiff today, but we'll give him a few days off and he'll be fine," Cernovskis said

"I ended up with some bruising around my stomach and that's about it. I really just can't believe how well we got out of it. I've never had anything quite that scary happen before.

"A few years back, ironically with another Mach Three, the horse choked down at the same track. He did the right thing though and staggered onto the grass on the inside of the track, so that landing was a bit softer!

"My mates think it's hilarious and I'm copping heaps about it, but I have to admit it's really only now that I can see the funny side of it myself!"

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura