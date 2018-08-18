Great race scenarios for $200,000 Prix D'Ete

Trois-Rivieres, QC - Whether you are a driver in the race, the trainer of a horse in the race or just an armchair harness racing quarterback, the race scenarios for Sunday's $200,000 Prix D'Ete for four-year-old pacers is a tough one to handicap.

The Prix D'Ete was the most prestigious race in all of Canada from 1966 through 1992. World champions Bret Hanover, Albatross, Niatross, Hot Hitter, Cam Fella, On The Road Again, Ralph Hanover, Matt's Scooter and a host of other top pacers have won the Prix D'Ete.

It was in 2011 that the Quebec Jockey Club was formed and purchased the Hippodrome 3R and the Prix D'Ete was brought back as a four-year-old only pace and the first revival was held in 2014.

In the past four editions of the Prix D'Ete at H3R, the all-age track record was set and then tied as both Sunfire Blue Chip (2014) and All Bets Off (2015) both won in 1:50.3.

Then in 2016, Harness Horse of the Year, Wiggle It Jiggleit, came to 3R for the Prix D'Ete and after a dramatic neck and neck battle the final half mile of the race, was second in an upset by Rockin Ron (1:52) over a sloppy track. Rockin Ron made it two straight Prix D'Ete victories for the Ron Burke Stable.

Last year's Prix D'Ete saw the Jimmy Takter Stable win for the second time (Sunfire Blue Chip was the first), with Western Fame and driver Trevor Henry wiring the field in 1:53.2.

For 2018, ten entered the Prix D'Ete with Hurricane Beach and Wildriverbumblebee eliminated as the race conditions only allow the first eight highest money winners in 2018.

The Ron Burke Stable faired very well in the post position draw for 10th race feature on Sunday. The entry of Eddard Hanover (post 1) and Filibuster Hanover (post 3) loom the morning line favorites at odds of 5/2.

Eddard Hanover has H3R's leading driver, Stephane Brosseau, in the sulky. In his last start he won at Pocono Downs in 1:51.1, his first win of the year for the gelded son of Dragon Again. He has great gate speed to insure either cutting the mile or getting a pocket-trip. Eddard Hanover is owned by Burke Racing Stable, Lawrence Karr and Weaver-Bruscemi, LLC.

Million-dollar winner Filibuster Hanover drew post three and will be driven by Canada's leading driver and local favorite, Louis Philippe Roy. The son of Somebeachsomewhere has $1.269 million in career earnings, $408,000 of that won this year.

He can handle a half mile oval as he won the Confederation Cup earlier this year and has a record of 1:48.3 taken at Harrah's Philadelphia. Filibuster Hanover is owned by Burke Racing Stable, Joseph Di Scale, Jr., T Silva Stables and Weaver-Bruscemi, LLC.

Second choice at 3-1 in the field is Western Joe, who drew the far outside post 8. This son of Western Ideal is in peak form for trainer Chris Choate, having just won the $260,000 Sam McKee Memorial in 2:02 (1 1/8th mile) and prior to that won at the Meadowlands in a lifetime best 1:47.3.

Western Joe has nine wins this. He will be driven by Doug McNair, who has driven him in the past, Western Joe likes coming from off the pace and shows the gate speed to overcome his bad post position. He was bred and is co-owned by Anthony Ruggeri of Mamaroneck, NY with Richard Tosies of Hamilton, NJ.

Miso Fast at odds of 7/2 also, drew poorly for trainer Virgil Morgan, Jr. and starts from post seven for Trois-Riviere native Daniel Dube in the sulky. This son of Roll With Joe has $789,000 in earning, did not fare well in the Sam McKee, but also has the early speed to try and find cover. He is owned by Winchester Baye Acres of Lancaster, OH.

Beckhams Z Tam has shipped in from Indiana for trainer Jamie Rucker Macomber and husband/driver Ricky. This Breeders Crown winner last year drew post two which is a perfect spot for him to get into the flow of the race. He is listed at odds of 4-1 and two starts back took a lifetime mark at Hoosier Park in 1:49.

Sired by Always A Virgin, Beckhams Z Tam is owned by the Z Tam Stables of New York, NY.

Blood Line is at 5-1 for trainer Jimmy Takter, who, like Burke, is going for his third Prix D'Ete win. Last year he scored with Western Fame, driven by Trevor Henry. Takter has gotten Henry to come back again and drive Blood Line.

The son of Somebeachsomewhere has not fared well that well this season with just one victory, a 1:49.3 lifetime mark at the Meadowlands earlier this season.

But, as most know, Jimmy Takter places his horses where they can win and he would not have shipped Blood Line to Trois-Rivieres unless he was ready to go a strong mile. He is owned and was co-bred by Diamon Creek Racing, of Wellsville, PA.

Rounding out the field are two trainees of Richard Moreau. They are American Wiggle (post 4) at 6-1 and Modern Reflection (post 6) at 7-1.

American Wiggle will be driven by Guy Gagnon and four starts back found his winning form with a 1:49.2 lifetime mark victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Since then the American Ideal gelding had a decent second place finish and will need to find live cover to keep him in contention. He is owned by Gaston Bibeau of Sorel-Tracy with Daniel Martin of St Barnabe Nord.

Modern Reflection has five wins this year and will have the driving services of Pascal Berube in the bike. The gelded son of Rockin Image is owned by Adriano Sorella of Milton, ON and was third in 1:50.4 last week at Mohawk Raceway.

Just last month Modern Reflection posted back-to-back victories at Mohawk, the fastest in 1:51. He also shows great early gate speed when called upon.

There is the field for the fifth revival of the Prix D'Ete.

Now, who will win it?

Also, on the race card Sunday are two $10,000 divisions of the Breeders Cup Series for three-year-old pacers.

Play Jet Ray was a game second place finisher in the opening round of the series back in July and will be tough from post two for driver Guy Gagnon in the third race. Also, in the race is Kinnder Jackson (post 5) who has won his last two starts and six of his seven starts this season.

The fillies do battle in the ninth race where Sharks Summrshandy (post 6) is the slight favorite facing All You Can Dream (post 4) and the entry from trainer Maxime Velaye of Lit De Rose (post 2) and Lune Blue (post ten).

Post time is 12:50 pm Sunday. For a free race program, visit www.quebecjockeyclub.com.