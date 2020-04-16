Greatest Horse of All Time tournament

Columbus, OH — The 2020 ‘Greatest Horse of All Time’ harness racing tournament, presented by Omega Alpha Equine, kicked off on Wednesday (April 8).

Last week:

Several key match-ups took place during the opening round with Bee A Magician defeated by world champion Niatross.

On the right side of the bracket, Mack Lobell was able to upend Muscles Yankee by a 26.8 percent margin.

Other key victories included Shartin N defeating Deweycheatumnhowe, and war horse Foiled Again defeating Rambling Willie.

On average, there were 187 votes cast for each match.

The closest match featured Cam’s Card Shark versus Greyhound, where Cam’s Card Shark was able to prevail by an 11.4 percent margin.

The complete bracket, with week one results, can be viewed here.

This week:

The second round of the tournament, which kicks off on Wednesday (April 15), features some competitive matches.

The mares take center stage on the right side of the bracket as 2019 Horse of the Year Shartin N takes on 2017 Horse of the Year Hannelore Hanover.

The left side of the bracket features world record holder Always B Miki versus Somebeachsomewhere who passed away in January 2018.

Votes can be cast by visiting the Harness Racing FanZone Twitter page by clicking here. Voting closes on Friday at 9 a.m.